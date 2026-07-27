Ray Page Plumbing Named Best Plumbing Service in North Central Connecticut for 2026

Ray Page Plumbing Named Best Plumbing Service

Local plumbing company honored in North Central News' 2026 Readers Poll

This award means the world to us because it comes directly from our neighbors” — Coleen Faircloth, Co-Owner

VERNON, CT, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ray Page Plumbing, Inc., a locally owned and operated plumbing company serving Vernon and the surrounding Hartford County communities, has been voted Best Plumbing Service in North Central News' 2026 Readers Poll. The award recognizes the region's top local businesses as chosen directly by the community they serve.The Readers Poll invites residents throughout North Central Connecticut to nominate and vote for the businesses they trust most across a wide range of categories. Being named Best Plumbing Service places Ray Page Plumbing among the top-rated local businesses recognized by North Central News for 2026.“This award means the world to us because it comes directly from our neighbors,” said Coleen Faircloth, Co-Owner of Ray Page Plumbing. “We've built this business on showing up, doing the job right, and treating every customer's home like our own. To be recognized by the people of this community as their top choice is the greatest compliment we could receive.”Ray Page Plumbing is a licensed and insured plumbing company providing residential plumbing services throughout Vernon, Tolland, Manchester, Ellington, Rockville, South Windsor, East Windsor, and the surrounding Hartford County area. The company's services include water heater installation, repair, and maintenance; drain cleaning, water treatment and well pump repair and replacement; sewer line repair and camera inspection; toilet, tub, and shower plumbing; garbage disposal repair; fixture replacement; and general plumbing maintenance for homes throughout the region.The company attributes the recognition to its continued focus on responsive service, transparent pricing, and quality workmanship built to withstand the demands of New England's hard water, aging housing stock, and harsh winters.“We want to thank every single person who took the time to vote for us,” Page added. “This recognition motivates our whole team to keep raising the bar for plumbing service in North Central Connecticut.”About Ray Page Plumbing, Inc.Ray Page Plumbing, Inc. is a licensed, insured, and locally owned plumbing company based in Vernon, Connecticut, serving Hartford County and the surrounding communities. The company provides a full range of residential plumbing services, from routine maintenance and repairs to water heater and sewer line service, with a commitment to honest, reliable work backed by local expertise.

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