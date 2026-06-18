Passaic Valley SC Advanced Electrical Project

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

The Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission ("PVSC") recently closed on a $6 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to finance critical electrical infrastructure improvements at its wastewater treatment facility. The project is a key component of a comprehensive flood resiliency program designed to protect the facility from major flooding events and ensure the continued delivery of essential wastewater services.

The project will include upgrades to the facility's electrical switchgear equipment and power distribution systems, strengthening the reliability and resiliency of operations during severe weather and emergency conditions. The upgraded electrical system will support both the facility's existing wastewater treatment processes and new stormwater pumping stations being installed as part of the broader resiliency initiative.

The enhanced power distribution network will be designed to receive and distribute electricity from two independent sources: PSE&G utility service and a new standby power plant. If utility service is interrupted due to flooding, storms, or other emergencies, the standby power plant will provide backup power, allowing critical treatment and pumping operations to continue without disruption.

By modernizing essential electrical infrastructure and incorporating redundant power sources, PVSC is helping to safeguard a critical public utility against future flood risks. These improvements will enhance operational reliability, protect water quality, reduce the potential for service interruptions, and strengthen the facility's ability to serve its customers during extreme weather events.

The project reflects the New Jersey Water Bank's ongoing commitment to affordable financing for infrastructure investments that improve resiliency, protect public health, and help communities adapt to the increasing challenges posed by severe weather and climate-related flooding.