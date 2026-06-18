Boonton Town Water Meter Replacement

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Boonton Town recently closed on a $1.5 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to Modernize its Water Meter System. The funding will support the replacement of customer water meters throughout the community, helping the Town improve water management and customer service while meeting current industry standards.

Water meters play a critical role in a drinking water system by measuring the amount of water used by homes and businesses. As meters age, they can become less accurate, making it more difficult for utilities to track water usage, identify system losses, and bill customers fairly.

The project will replace older meters with modern units that meet the latest industry standards and provide remote-read capabilities. The upgraded technology will allow licensed operators to collect water usage data electronically rather than manually reading meters, improving efficiency and reducing operational costs.

This increased visibility helps both the utility and customers better understand water usage patterns, identify potential leaks, and encourage water conservation. By improving usage awareness, the project supports more efficient management of a valuable natural resource.

Through investments like this one, communities can modernize essential infrastructure while reducing costs for ratepayers.