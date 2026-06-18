Ventnor City Water Main Replacement

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Ventnor City recently closed on a $1.5 million loan through the New Jersey Water Bank to replace an aging and undersized watermain along Winchester Avenue from Dudley Avenue to Surrey Avenue.

The project will replace the existing watermain with a new 8-inch watermain and include the replacement of all system-side water services, hydrants, valves, and associated trench restoration. These improvements will modernize critical drinking water infrastructure and enhance the reliability of the water distribution system for residents and businesses in the area. The project will also help ensure adequate water pressure and maintain high water quality standards for customers served by the system. The improvements will reduce the risk of water service interruptions and emergency repairs caused by watermain failures, providing a more reliable and resilient water supply for the community.

This investment reflects Ventnor City's commitment to maintaining and improving essential infrastructure while helping to ensure the long-term reliability and performance of its drinking water system.