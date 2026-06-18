Landis Sewerage Authority CIPP Rehab

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

The Landis Sewerage Authority recently closed on a $1.8 million loan through the New Jersey Water Bank to address infiltration and inflow (I/I) and improve the structural integrity of sanitary sewer infrastructure throughout its service area.

The project will rehabilitate approximately one mile of sanitary sewer mains ranging from 8 to 48 inches in diameter. In addition, the Authority will complete electrical upgrades at its wastewater treatment plant and purchase a backup generator to enhance system reliability and resiliency.

Reducing infiltration and inflow helps lower wastewater treatment costs by minimizing the volume of stormwater and groundwater entering the sewer system. These improvements will also help prevent the exfiltration of wastewater into surrounding groundwater, protecting both public health and the environment.

By investing in critical infrastructure upgrades, the Landis Sewerage Authority is strengthening the long-term performance, efficiency, and resilience of its wastewater system.