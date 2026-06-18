Water use permits for review, published 06/18/2026

DES MOINES – The DNR Water Quality Bureau has the following draft water use permits posted for public review. Water use permits regulate how Iowa’s water resources are allocated to ensure facilities use water efficiently and responsibly, at rates and quantities consistent with permit conditions.

As part of the permit review process, the public has the right, and is encouraged, to comment on draft water use permits. Please submit any comments to wateruse@dnr.iowa.gov by 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. Comments can also be sent to: 6200 Park Avenue, Suite 200, Des Moines, Iowa 50321.

Water Use Permits for Review

Find permit document details at: www.iowadnr.gov/waterusepermits

Clayton County

Pattison Sand Company, 23656 Great River Road, Garnavillo, IA 52049

Log No. 33,483

Pattison Sand Company requests to withdraw water from three Jordan aquifer wells, all between 100 and 665 feet deep, one Jordan/Dresbach aquifer well, approximately 619 feet deep, one mine pond intake; and two proposed quarry/rail track dewatering basin intakes, all located on land generally described as the E ½ of the SE ¼ of Section 12, T93N, R03W, the S ½ and the S ½ of the NW ¼ of Section 2, the N ½ of Section 18, and the NW ¼ of Section 17, T93N, R02W, Clayton County, Iowa, in the maximum quantity of 500 million gallons per year and 3,213 gallons per minute from the Jordan aquifer; 120 million gallons per year at 600 gallons per minute from the Jordan/Dresbach aquifer; 50 million gallons per year and 150 gallons per minute from the mine pond; and 1,600 million gallons per year at 4,800 gallons per minute from the quarry/rail track dewatering basins; in the maximum total quantity of 2,270 million gallons per year at a maximum rate of 8,763 gallons per minute throughout each year, all for dewatering geologic strata for excavation and processing silica sand from an underground mine and surface quarry located on said land.

The Department has determined that this use of water conforms to the relevant criteria (Iowa Code Chapter 455B and Iowa Administrative Code 567) and recommends the permit be granted.

A copy of the summary report for the application is available at the website address listed above, or upon request to the Department at the address listed above. Public comments can be sent to wateruse@dnr.iowa.gov, and should specify the applicant's log number. The public comment period ends July 7.