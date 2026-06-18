Axios Security Group Named Best in Business for Third Consecutive Year

Best in Business Award 2026 Axios Security Group Logo Axios Investigations Firm Logo

National Security and Investigations Firm Continues Growth While Expanding Training, Executive Protection, and Investigative Services Across the United States

Being recognized for a third consecutive year reflects the hard work of our team and the trust our clients place in us every day.” — Axios Security Group CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axios Security Group (ASG) and Axios Investigations Firm (AIF), a national provider of security, executive protection, investigative, and intelligence services, has been recognized as a Best in Business Award Winner for the third consecutive year, highlighting the company's continued commitment to excellence, professionalism, and client service.The award recognizes organizations that demonstrate exceptional performance, leadership, customer satisfaction, and industry impact. Receiving the distinction for a third consecutive year reflects the sustained growth and reputation of Axios Security Group and Axios Investigations Firm within the security and investigations industry.Founded by military veteran and security executive Jereme Dozier, Axios Security Group has expanded its operations nationwide, providing executive protection, armed and unarmed security services, protective intelligence, corporate investigations, church security consulting, event security, and specialized training programs for security professionals and organizations."This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Jereme Dozier, Chief Executive Officer of Axios Security Group and Axios Investigations Firm. "Awards like this are never the result of one individual. They are earned by the security officers, investigators, executive protection specialists, instructors, administrators, and support personnel who represent our company every day. Their professionalism and commitment to excellence are the reason we continue to grow and succeed."Over the past year, Axios Security Group and Axios Investigations Firm have continued expanding their national footprint while investing heavily in professional development and training initiatives. The company recently launched its Executive Protection Certified Training Program, designed to prepare security professionals for the increasingly complex demands of protective operations.In addition to its training division, Axios Security Group has continued providing services to corporate clients, private individuals, religious organizations, educational institutions, and government-related entities throughout the United States.The company's service portfolio includes:• Executive Protection Services• Armed and Unarmed Security Personnel• Protective Intelligence and Threat Assessments• Corporate and Private Investigations• Church and School Security Consulting• Event Security Operations• Counter-Surveillance and Security Assessments• Professional Security Training ProgramsIn addition to its security operations, Axios Investigations Firm (AIF), the investigative division of Axios Security Group, has continued expanding its capabilities nationwide. The firm provides surveillance, litigation support, background investigations, due diligence, insurance fraud investigations, missing persons investigations, executive vetting, protective intelligence, and specialized investigative services for law firms, corporations, insurance carriers, and private clients. Through a combination of experienced investigators, intelligence analysis, and advanced investigative techniques, AIF has established itself as a trusted resource for clients seeking reliable, fact-based investigative solutions.The firm's investigative services include:• Surveillance Operations• Domestic and International Investigations• Litigation Support Services• Due Diligence Investigations• Background Investigations and Executive Vetting• Insurance Fraud and SIU Investigations• Missing Persons and Locate Services• Asset Searches and Financial Investigations• Protective Intelligence and Threat Assessments• Counter-Surveillance and TSCM Services• Corporate Investigations and Internal Inquiries• Witness Statements and Evidence Collection• Social Media and Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) AnalysisBy combining experienced investigators, intelligence analysts, and specialized investigative resources, Axios Investigations Firm delivers fact-based investigative solutions designed to help clients make informed decisions, mitigate risk, and support legal and business objectives.As threats continue to evolve across both physical and digital environments, Axios Security Group and Axios Investigations Firm remain focused on delivering comprehensive security solutions that combine experienced personnel, advanced intelligence gathering, and proactive risk mitigation strategies."Receiving this recognition for a third consecutive year reinforces our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in the industry," added Dozier. "While we are proud of this achievement, we view it as motivation to continue improving, expanding our capabilities, and providing exceptional service to every client we serve."The company plans to continue expanding its training programs, executive protection services, and investigative operations throughout 2026 while strengthening partnerships with businesses, nonprofits, houses of worship, and community organizations nationwide.About Axios Security Group and Axios Investigations FirmAxios Security Group (ASG) and Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) provide nationwide security, executive protection, investigations, intelligence, and risk management services. Together, the organizations deliver comprehensive solutions including executive protection, armed and unarmed security, surveillance, litigation support, background investigations, protective intelligence, threat assessments, training, and consulting services for corporate, government, legal, and private-sector clients throughout the United States.

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