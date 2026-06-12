Axios Security Group Graduates First Executive Protection Class Following Full Enrollment

Inaugural Graduating Class Graduation Ceremony Instructors and CEO Jereme Dozier

Four-Day EP Program Delivers Real-World Training, Live-Fire Exercises, Protective Operations, & Professional Certification for Security Professionals

We challenged students to perform under pressure, and they delivered. Every graduate earned this certification through discipline, resilience, and hard work.” — Axios Security Group CEO

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axios Security Group proudly announced the successful completion of its inaugural Executive Protection Certified Training Program , culminating in the graduation of a full class of security professionals following four intensive days of real-world protective operations training.The program opened with full enrollment and brought together students from diverse professional backgrounds seeking advanced instruction in Executive Protection, protective operations, threat management, and security readiness.Designed and instructed by experienced professionals from military, law enforcement, executive protection, and security backgrounds, the course focused on preparing students for the realities of modern protective operations through practical, scenario-based instruction."From the first day of training, we challenged students to think beyond traditional security concepts and begin operating with the mindset, discipline, and readiness required of Executive Protection professionals," said Jereme Dozier, CEO of Axios Security Group.The four-day curriculum included instruction in:• Executive Protection fundamentals• Protective movement operations• Threat recognition and assessment• Advance planning and site surveys• Emergency response considerations• Team communication and coordination• Physical readiness and movement drills• Live-fire exercises• Principal extraction operations• Vehicle evacuation procedures• Scenario-based protective operationsDay One focused on introducing students to Executive Protection fundamentals, operational readiness, situational awareness, movement concepts, and protective planning. Students immediately began participating in realistic exercises designed to develop communication, teamwork, and professional accountability.Day Two intensified the pace with physical conditioning, lateral movement drills, reaction-based exercises, operational readiness training, and firearms instruction. Students were challenged to operate under increasing levels of physical and mental stress while maintaining professionalism and discipline.Range Day served as a major component of the second training day, emphasizing firearms accountability, safe weapons handling, confidence under pressure, and real-world application of protective principles.Day Three focused heavily on live-fire exercises and scenario-based Executive Protection operations. Students participated in simulated principal protection details, including the rapid extraction of a principal from a public event following the identification of a potential threat.Protective teams were required to secure the principal, identify evolving threats, coordinate movement, communicate effectively, and execute vehicle evacuation procedures while operating in dynamic environments designed to replicate real-world protective operations.According to Axios Security Group instructors, the goal of the program was to bridge the gap between classroom theory and operational reality."Executive Protection is far more than standing next to a principal," Dozier explained. "It requires movement, awareness, communication, planning, adaptability, and the ability to make sound decisions under pressure. These are skills that must be developed through realistic training."The program concluded on Day Four with a formal graduation ceremony attended by family members, friends, supporters, and members of the community.Graduates were recognized for successfully completing the rigorous training program and demonstrating the professionalism, discipline, resilience, and commitment required of Executive Protection professionals.One of the highlights of the ceremony was the presentation of professionally designed diplomas, created to reflect the significance of the accomplishment and provide graduates with recognition worthy of the effort and dedication invested throughout the course."We wanted the graduation ceremony to feel meaningful," said Dozier. "These graduates earned their certifications through hard work, sacrifice, and determination. The diploma should reflect that achievement."Axios Security Group also expressed gratitude to Force of Life Church, led by Pastor Chris Davis and Demetria Davis, for hosting the training program and supporting the mission of professional development and preparedness.The company indicated that additional Executive Protection training programs are already being planned as demand for professional security and protective services training continues to grow nationwide.About Axios Security GroupAxios Security Group is a veteran-owned security and investigations firm specializing in Executive Protection, security consulting, private investigations, church security programs, threat assessments, protective operations, and professional security training. The company provides services throughout the United States and is committed to developing highly trained professionals through realistic, operationally focused instruction.

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