Axios Security Group Announces 4-Day Executive Protection Certified Training Program in Fayetteville, NC

Axios Security Group Executive Protection Course Michael Williams Course Instructor Donelle Farrar Course Instructor

Axios Security Group launches Executive Protection Training Program in Fayetteville, NC, delivering 4-day, 40-hour hands-on security and protection training.

This program is designed to prepare professionals for real-world executive protection operations, building discipline, awareness, and the ability to perform when it matters most.” — Axios Security Group CEO

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axios Security Group has announced its upcoming Executive Protection Certified Training Program , a comprehensive 4-day, 40-hour course designed to provide real-world, hands-on training for both aspiring and experienced protection professionals.The training will take place May 14–May 17 at 2415 Gary Street, Fayetteville, North Carolina, with daily instruction running from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM.This immersive program is structured to deliver practical instruction across the core disciplines of executive protection, including protectee movement, mission planning, route selection, site surveys, defensive tactics, emergency medical response, and scenario-based exercises designed to simulate real-world operations.This program is designed to prepare professionals for real-world executive protection operations, building discipline, awareness, and the ability to perform when it matters most— Jereme Dozier, CEO, Axios Security GroupParticipants will engage in a structured training environment that emphasizes both foundational skills and advanced applications of personal protection operations. The course is designed to prepare individuals for executive protection roles across corporate, private, and high-risk environments, while also enhancing the capabilities of those currently working in the field.Axios Security Group continues to expand its training initiatives as part of its broader mission to raise standards across the security industry through disciplined instruction and practical application.In support of community safety, discounted rates are available for church security teams and faith-based organizations. Due to the hands-on nature of the training, space is limited, and early registration is strongly encouraged. Interested participants should contact the event organizer directly for group pricing, rates, and payment arrangements.Lead InstructorsAxios Security Group’s Executive Protection Training Program is led by seasoned professionals with extensive real-world experience across security, law enforcement, and executive protection operations.Michael Williams Sr. — Team Lead, Axios Security Group | Security ExpertMichael Williams Sr. is a highly skilled executive protection professional with over 16 years of combined experience in armed security, law enforcement, military service, boxing, firearm training, and VIP and celebrity protection. As an ICON Certified Executive Protection Agent, he brings a disciplined, hands-on approach to training, ensuring students gain practical skills rooted in real-world application. Michael is recognized for his precision, leadership, and commitment to excellence in protective operations.Donelle Farrar — Security Manager, Axios Security GroupDonelle Farrar is a former Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy and the current Security Manager at Axios Security Group. He specializes in security licensing and regulatory compliance, with extensive experience navigating North Carolina Private Protective Services Board (NC PPSB) and Department of Public Safety (DPS) requirements. A licensed security professional, certified NC PPSB trainer, and certified Executive Protection Agent, Donelle brings deep expertise, professionalism, and precision to both training and operational compliance.About Axios Security GroupAxios Security Group is a veteran-owned provider of executive protection, security services, surveillance and counter-surveillance operations, and professional training programs nationwide. Comprised of former Special Operations military personnel, federal agents, and experienced security professionals, the company delivers disciplined, intelligence-driven solutions for clients operating in complex environments.Ever Vigilant. Always Ready.

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