NJEDA Approves First Award Under Next New Jersey Manufacturing Program

June 18, 2026 at 10:54 am 3 minute read

Somerset County-based technology manufacturer will create 250 new jobs with a capital Investment of $150M

TRENTON, N.J. (June 18, 2026) – Last week, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) Board approved the first tax credit award under the Next New Jersey Manufacturing Program . The award recipient, Starman New Photonics, LLC (“SNP”), is a newly formed U.S.-based advanced manufacturing company building a domestic supply of high-speed optical transceivers essential for the AI industry. With a $150 million investment, Starman will be renovating a 100,000-square-foot facility in Warren, New Jersey, and is expected to create 250 new jobs.

“New Jersey’s manufacturing industry is critical to our economy, helping drive investment and create good-paying jobs,” said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Evan Weiss. “Starman New Photonics is a perfect blend of a long-standing industry – manufacturing – and a new one – AI – both of which are producing impactful economic benefits for the state and its residents. I look forward to working with Governor Sherrill to ensure the industries have the tools needed to grow and succeed and its economic impact is felt in communities across the state.”

SNP will manufacture next-generation optical transceivers through precision manufacturing, assembly, packaging, and R&D. Optical transceivers are essential for AI production, connecting Graphics Processing Units in data centers and overcoming bandwidth and energy limitations.

“This award demonstrates exactly what the Next New Jersey Manufacturing Program was designed to accomplish. It has attracted major private investment and will create hundreds of high-quality jobs,” said Senator Linda Greenstein, co-chair of the Legislative Manufacturing Caucus. “Starman New Photonics’ decision to invest in Somerset County is a tremendous win for our manufacturing sector and our state as a whole. As demand for AI infrastructure continues to grow, it is critical that New Jersey remains at the forefront of developing emerging technologies while expanding our capacity to manufacture them at scale. I was proud to sponsor the legislation creating this program in the Legislature, and I am excited to see the real economic benefits it will have for working families in our communities.”

“Manufacturing built New Jersey’s economy, and investments like this are exactly what we need to keep it strong for future generations,” said Senator Michael Testa (R-Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland). “At a time when too much of our manufacturing base and critical technology production has moved overseas, Starman New Photonics’ decision to invest $150 million and create 250 jobs here in New Jersey is a major win for our workers, our economy, and our national security. By expanding domestic production of technology that is essential to the growing AI industry, this project helps strengthen American supply chains and reduce our dependence on foreign competitors. It’s a reminder that when government creates the right environment for investment and innovation, businesses will choose to grow, hire, and manufacture right here in the Garden State.”

“Today’s announcement shows that the Next New Jersey Manufacturing Program is already working as intended, creating opportunities for New Jersey residents and strengthening our position as a state where businesses choose to invest, innovate, and grow,” said Assembly Majority Leader Lou Greenwald. “Manufacturing has long been a driver of economic opportunity, supporting stable, family-sustaining careers and strengthening local businesses and communities. By attracting innovative companies and helping them expand here, we are ensuring that New Jersey continues to lead in the industries that will define our future for years to come.”

“We’re proud to partner with the State of New Jersey to onshore optical transceiver manufacturing, a critical component of the AI infrastructure economy,” said Charles Tebele, CEO of Starman New Photonics. “With the Department of Defense moving to prohibit the procurement of optical transceivers from certain foreign producers, domestic manufacturing has become increasingly imperative. We are grateful to the team at NJEDA and Governor Sherrill for recognizing this opportunity and for their support in helping make this project possible. With its strong infrastructure, leading universities, and highly skilled workforce, New Jersey provides an exceptional foundation for this investment and for our long-term growth.”

Far exceeding the program’s minimum investment and job creation requirements, SNP qualifies for a tax credit of $7.5 million issued annually over the first five years of a ten-year commitment to New Jersey, for a total of $37.5 million.

About the NJEDA

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) serves as the State’s principal agency for driving economic growth. The NJEDA is committed to making New Jersey a national model for inclusive and sustainable economic development by focusing on key strategies to help build strong and dynamic communities, create good jobs for New Jersey residents, and provide pathways to a stronger and fairer economy. Through partnerships with a diverse range of stakeholders, the NJEDA creates and implements initiatives to enhance the economic vitality and quality of life in the State and strengthen New Jersey’s long-term economic competitiveness.

To learn more about NJEDA resources for businesses, call NJEDA Customer Care at 844-965-1125 or visit https://www.njeda.gov and follow @NewJerseyEDA on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

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