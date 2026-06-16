NJEDA Approves CAFE Program Award for Montclair Public Library

June 16, 2026 at 3:32 pm 3 minute read

The project will include the renovation of the Main Library Branch and the expansion and renovation of the Bellevue Avenue Branch

TRENTON, N.J. (June 16, 2026) – Last week, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) Board approved an award under the Cultural Arts Facilities Expansion (CAFE) Program to support the Montclair Public Library & Cultural Center in Montclair.

“Governor Sherrill recognizes the important role New Jersey’s arts and culture sector plays in generating economic opportunity, enhancing quality of life, and supporting good-paying jobs across the state, Governor Sherrill is committed to supporting New Jersey’s thriving arts and culture sector, which continues to generate economic opportunity, enhance quality of life, and support good-paying jobs across the state,” said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Evan Weiss. “Through programs like CAFE, the NJEDA is investing in expanding access to major arts and cultural institutions, ensuring that patrons from around the region and of all backgrounds can connect with enriching artistic, educational, and cultural experiences.”

The Montclair Public Library & Cultural Center Project will include the renovation of the downtown Main Library Branch at 50 South Fullerton Avenue and the expansion and renovation of the Bellevue Avenue Branch. The project was approved for up to $36.6 million in CAFE program tax credits.

The project at the Main Library includes a full reorganization of the space and will include a first-floor common area with a teaching kitchen, a state-of-the-art auditorium, art exhibition galleries, and outdoor terraces. The second-floor workshop will serve as an architectural history and digital preservation space, a center for workforce development, digital equity, and adult learning with classrooms, a FabLab, and the Montclair Jazz Library. The third floor will serve as a youth-focused floor with a STEAM discovery lab, podcasting and media studios, and a sensory room. The project also includes a full gut renovation and upgrade of the roof, fenestration, and the addition of solar panels.

The project at the Bellevue Avenue Branch will include Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) upgrades, expanded children’s and teens spaces, a multipurpose community room, and a redesigned front plaza for outdoor events.

The library expansion will serve as an accessible cultural anchor and will provide free and affordable arts activities that will have a meaningful and lasting impact on participants. The library is also uniquely positioned as an accessible, transit-friendly space equipped with robust infrastructure. The library’s public-facing amenities will help strengthen community resilience and broaden participation in the creative economy.

“This is an extraordinary investment by the State of New Jersey in Montclair and in the future of our community,” said Dr. Renee Baskerville, M.D., Mayor of Montclair. “At a time when Montclair families are facing rising costs, difficult budget decisions across our schools and municipal services, and real uncertainty about what comes next, our libraries matter more than ever. They are the one public space that belongs to every single resident — full stop. The CAFE program allows us to modernize that shared space, improve accessibility, and reimagine what our libraries can offer people of all ages while delivering tremendous value to taxpayers and ensuring these doors stay wide open for generations to come.”

“Libraries are where a community shows what it values. This project is our chance to create spaces that are accessible, welcoming, and built for how people actually use their library today,” said Radwa Ali, Director of the Montclair Public Library. “We have critical infrastructure needs that can’t wait, and this funding lets us address those while also thinking boldly about what comes next for Montclair’s libraries.”

New Jersey’s arts and culture sector contributes billions of dollars in economic activity each year, drives tourism, and enhances quality-of-life for state residents. NJEDA initiatives like the CAFE Program and the Activation, Revitalization, and Transformation (A.R.T.) Program leverage the economic potential of arts and culture projects to boost foot traffic in downtowns and main streets across New Jersey, supporting local small businesses, creating jobs, bolstering engagement with the arts, and strengthening the vibrancy of communities.

The CAFE Program aims to increase cultural arts activities, attract visitors, boost engagement with the arts in underserved communities, and revitalize downtowns by providing tax credits to build or renovate facilities, including aquariums, historical societies, libraries, galleries, and museums. Eligible awardees can receive tax credits covering up to 100 percent of eligible project costs, up to $75 million.

About the NJEDA

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) serves as the State’s principal agency for driving economic growth. The NJEDA is committed to making New Jersey a national model for inclusive and sustainable economic development by focusing on key strategies to help build strong and dynamic communities, create good jobs for New Jersey residents, and provide pathways to a stronger and fairer economy. Through partnerships with a diverse range of stakeholders, the NJEDA creates and implements initiatives to enhance the economic vitality and quality of life in the State and strengthen New Jersey’s long-term economic competitiveness.

To learn more about NJEDA resources for businesses, call NJEDA Customer Care at 844-965-1125 or visit https://www.njeda.gov and follow @NewJerseyEDA on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

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