NASCAR San Diego Event Highlights Partnership Between Service Members and Expeditionary Facility Dogs

Mutts With A Mission joins NASCAR and the U.S. Navy to raise awareness for Naval Resiliency programs

Mutts With A Mission is honored to be a part of introducing NASCAR fans worldwide to the important work being done by our Expeditionary Facility Dogs” — Brooke Corson, Director of Mutts With A Mission

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mutts With A Mission is proud to participate in one of NASCAR's most anticipated race weekends as Expeditionary Facility Dog (EFD) CAPT Rudder and the crew of the USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) take part in NASCAR's inaugural San Diego event , taking place June 19–22 along the Coronado waterfront.The event brings together NASCAR, the United States Navy, and Mutts With A Mission in a unique partnership that highlights the men, women, and task-trained working dogs who serve alongside America's military. As one of the racecourse's most recognizable backdrops, the USS Carl Vinson will serve as a centerpiece of the event, offering fans a glimpse into life aboard one of the Navy's premier aircraft carriers.Among those serving aboard the carrier is CAPT Rudder, an Expeditionary Facility Dog trained and placed by Mutts With A Mission. Expeditionary Facility Dogs are specially trained to enhance resiliency among Sailors by breaking down barriers surrounding mental health, facilitating conversations, interrupting detrimental behaviors, and supporting the mission during deployments."Mutts With A Mission is honored to be a part of introducing NASCAR fans worldwide to the important work being done by our Expeditionary Facility Dogs, the teams of Sailors that handle them, and the Sailors they serve daily," said Brooke Corson, Director of Mutts With A Mission. "CAPT Rudder is one of 6 Mutts With A Mission Expeditionary Facility Dogs nationwide dedicated to supporting the resilience, selfless service, and personal courage that define both military service and the spirit of this event."The NASCAR San Diego weekend provides a national platform to raise awareness of the growing role Expeditionary Facility Dogs play across the U.S. Navy. Through its Expeditionary Facility Dog program, Mutts With A Mission partners with the United States Navy to place highly trained dogs aboard ships where they foster connection among service members operating in challenging environments. As fans gather along the San Diego waterfront, Mutts With A Mission hopes CAPT Rudder's story will inspire greater appreciation for the innovative programs helping strengthen the health and well-being of America's military personnel.Accredited by Assistance Dogs International, Mutts With A Mission meets the highest standards in the service dog industry. The organization provides its dogs at no cost to recipients, outside of an application fee, ensuring that those who have sacrificed in service to others have access to the support they need.About Mutts With A MissionMutts With A Mission is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans, Wounded Warriors, Law Enforcement Officers, and First Responders through specially trained Service Dogs. The organization also provides Facility Dogs to law enforcement agencies and Expeditionary Facility Dogs to the United States Navy. Through these partnerships, Mutts With A Mission helps strengthen resilience, readiness, and independence among those who serve our communities and our nation.

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