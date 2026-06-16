Silent Conference launches ZED Wireless Headphones in the U.S.

New system supports 50+ simultaneous audio channels for conferences, meetings, and live events

It’s taken 15 years of experience and development to get a system of this caliber that so effectively streamlines and improves event audio and operations.” — Robbie Kowal, Director of Silent Conference USA

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silent Conference announced the launch of its next-generation ZED wireless headphone system in the United States, providing event organizers with a new solution for managing multilingual sessions, concurrent presentations, guided tours, and other complex audio environments.The ZED system supports more than 50 customizable wireless audio channels within a single venue, allowing multiple presentations, translation feeds, and programming tracks to operate simultaneously without requiring separate rooms or additional sound systems. Developed with input from RF coordinators, AV professionals, event producers, and end users, the system is designed to simplify event operations while expanding programming flexibility.Among the system’s key features is a rapid-swap lithium-ion battery design that allows batteries to be replaced in seconds, reducing downtime during long events and minimizing the need for additional equipment inventory. This helps streamline logistics and decrease shipping volume, and important step toward lowering the environmental footprint of large-scale conferences and touring events. The headphones also include a BatterySense indicator that helps production teams monitor battery levels throughout an event.Additional features include programmable LED lighting with 16 color options and multiple display modes, customizable branding opportunities, and enhanced ear cushions designed for extended wear.“The ZED headphones are a dream come true for Silent Conference, and our shows are already enjoying profound benefits,” said Robbie Kowal, Director of Silent Conference USA. “It’s taken 15 years of experience and development to get a system of this caliber that so effectively streamlines and improves event audio and operations.”The ZED system has already been deployed at events across Europe and the United Kingdom and is now available throughout the United States for rental, installation, and purchase through Silent Conference USA and HUSHconcerts.com.The official U.S. launch of the ZED headphones will take place at InfoComm, North America’s largest professional audiovisual trade show, happening June 13-19 in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees will be able to experience the system firsthand and learn more about its capabilities by visiting Silent Conference at booth N7313 in the North Hall. For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit https://www.silentconference.com/us/ ***About Silent ConferenceSilent Conference is the global leader in wireless audio solutions for conferences, meetings, and live events. Using licensed, programmable multi-channel wireless headphone systems, Silent Conference enables organizers to deliver multiple presentations, live translation, and immersive audio experiences within the same space without noise interference. Trusted by corporate events, trade shows, universities, museums, and cultural institutions worldwide, Silent Conference systems help event producers maximize space, increase engagement, and create flexible programming environments.For more information, visit https://hushconcerts.com/silent-conference-headphone-rental/

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