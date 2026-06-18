Port Charlotte Library Closing after 65 years  

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 18, 2026) – After 65 years, The Port Charlotte Library will close permanently after Saturday, July 11. The last day to check out materials at the Port Charlotte Library will be Thursday, July 9, 2026. Computers, wifi, and printing services will be available through July 11 at 6 p.m.

Charlotte County Libraries & History will host a community barbecue to say farewell to the Port Charlotte Library on Saturday, July 11. The event will begin with a farewell ceremony at 10:30 a.m., followed by the barbecue from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will feature hotdogs and hamburgers, music, historical displays, and more.

The public is invited to shop the shelves at the Port Charlotte Library from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., July 11. The cost will be $5 per bag of materials. Bags will be provided. Cash and check will both be accepted. Proceeds will support library programming in the Port Charlotte area. The Friends of the Port Charlotte Library will also host a Last Chance Book Sale from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 14 at the Friends of the Library Book Store.

For more information, contact Tracy Herman at Tracy.Herman@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or 941-613-3203.

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