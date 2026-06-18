VoDaVi Technologies Awarded Massachusetts State Contract ITT85 under Category 1 Data Cabling Services

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VoDaVi Technologies, a leading provider of technology infrastructure, communications, networking, and managed IT solutions throughout New England, is pleased to announce its participation in the Massachusetts Statewide Contract ITT85 Telecommunications and Network Services, Communications and Equipment under Category 1 – Data Cabling Services.

Through ITT85, Massachusetts state agencies, municipalities, public schools, higher education institutions, public safety organizations, libraries, and other eligible entities can procure professional data cabling services from VoDaVi Technologies through a streamlined and compliant purchasing vehicle.

As organizations across New England continue to modernize their technology environments, reliable physical network infrastructure remains essential for supporting cloud services, cybersecurity initiatives, wireless connectivity, voice communications, and digital transformation programs. VoDaVi Technologies delivers end-to-end cabling solutions designed to provide the performance, scalability, and reliability required by today's public sector environments.

"Our inclusion in Massachusetts State Contract ITT85 reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure solutions that help organizations build secure and reliable technology foundations throughout New England," said a spokesperson for VoDaVi Technologies. "We look forward to supporting agencies, municipalities, educational institutions, and public sector organizations with expert cabling services that enable current operations and future growth."

Under Category 1, VoDaVi Technologies offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including:

• Structured Cabling Design and Installation

• Fiber Optic Infrastructure and Backbone Cabling

• Single-Mode and Multi-Mode Fiber Solutions

• Network Closet (MDF/IDF) Buildouts

• Cable Testing, Certification, and Documentation

• Moves, Adds, and Changes (MAC) Services

• Infrastructure Assessments and Remediation

• Campus and Multi-Building Connectivity Solutions

• Wireless Access Point Cabling

• Security, Surveillance, and Access Control Cabling Support

VoDaVi Technologies combines deep technical expertise with extensive experience supporting government, education, nonprofit, healthcare, and commercial organizations throughout New England. The company provides complete project lifecycle services, including planning, design, installation, testing, documentation, and ongoing support.

Organizations seeking data cabling services through Massachusetts State Contract ITT85 can engage VoDaVi Technologies for projects ranging from facility upgrades and technology refresh initiatives to new construction and campus-wide infrastructure deployments.

About VoDaVi Technologies

VoDaVi Technologies is a New England-based technology solutions provider specializing in structured cabling, networking, unified communications, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, managed IT services, and technology infrastructure. The company helps organizations throughout New England design, implement, and support secure, scalable, and high-performance technology environments that enable operational excellence and long-term growth.

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