VoDaVi Awarded Under Category 9 of Massachusetts ITT85 Contract for Telecommunications Equipment

VoDaVi has officially been awarded the Massachusetts ITT85 Statewide Contract under Category 9 – Supplier Equipment Related to Telecommunication Services.

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VoDaVi Technologies, LLC (VoDaVi) is proud to announce that it has been awarded a contract under the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' ITT85 Statewide Contract, Category 9 – Equipment Related to Telecommunication Services.

The ITT85 contract provides Massachusetts state agencies, municipalities, public schools, higher education institutions, and other eligible entities with streamlined access to telecommunications equipment through pre-qualified vendors. VoDaVi's inclusion on the contract reinforces the company's commitment to delivering reliable, secure, and innovative communications solutions backed by exceptional customer service.

As an authorized supplier, VoDaVi offers a comprehensive portfolio of telecommunications equipment and supporting solutions, including:

IP Phone Systems

Unified Communications

VoIP Solutions

Network Infrastructure

Wireless Networking

Video Collaboration

Contact Center Solutions

Headsets and Endpoints

Installation and Configuration Services

Ongoing Maintenance and Technical Support

"We are honored to be selected as an ITT85 contract holder," said Chris Friel, President and CEO of VoDaVi Technologies. "This award reflects our dedication to providing public sector organizations with trusted technology solutions and personalized service. We look forward to helping agencies modernize their communications infrastructure while simplifying the procurement process."

Through the ITT85 contract, eligible organizations can purchase telecommunications equipment from VoDaVi without the need for lengthy competitive bidding, allowing projects to move forward more quickly while maintaining compliance with Massachusetts procurement requirements.

VoDaVi provides organizations across the public and private sectors with reliable telecommunications equipment, networking infrastructure, and expert deployment services designed to support today's connected workforce. As an experienced technology solutions provider, we help customers procure, deploy, and maintain the communications equipment needed to build secure, scalable, and future-ready environments.

With decades of experience in telecommunications, networking, cybersecurity, managed IT services, and structured cabling, VoDaVi Technologies continues to serve organizations throughout New England with end-to-end technology solutions designed to improve connectivity, reliability, and operational efficiency.

Why Choose VoDaVi Technologies?

Experienced Technology Partner

Over two decades of delivering enterprise IT, networking, and telecommunications solutions.

End-to-End Solutions

From consultation and procurement through installation, support, and lifecycle management.

Technical Experts

Our engineers and technicians maintain industry certifications across networking, cybersecurity, wireless, cloud, and voice technologies.

Customer-Focused Service

Every solution is tailored to your organization's operational, technical, and budgetary requirements.

Responsive Support

Fast response times backed by knowledgeable engineers who understand your environment.

Whether you're replacing aging telecommunications equipment, expanding your network infrastructure, or planning your next technology modernization initiative, VoDaVi Technologies is ready to help.

Our team will work with you to identify the right equipment and services that align with your technical requirements, operational goals, and budget.

For more information about VoDaVi Technologies' ITT85 contract offerings, visit www.VoDaVitech.com.

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