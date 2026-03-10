VoDaVi Technologies Achieves SonicWall Secure First Platinum Partner Status

Chris Friel, Founder and CEO of VoDaVi Technologies, LLC

VoDaVi Technologies announces its elevation to SonicWall Secure First Platinum Partner — the highest level in SonicWall’s partner program.

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VoDaVi Technologies, a leading provider of IT solutions for K‑12 schools, municipalities, and businesses, proudly announces its elevation to SonicWall Secure First Platinum Partner — the highest level in SonicWall’s partner program.

This milestone reflects VoDaVi Technologies’ deep technical expertise, proven deployment experience, and commitment to delivering top-tier cybersecurity solutions. As a Platinum Partner, VoDaVi gains priority access to SonicWall’s latest security products, advanced training, and enhanced support, ensuring clients benefit from cutting-edge network protection and threat prevention.

“Achieving Platinum status is a significant recognition of our team’s dedication to cybersecurity excellence,” said Chris Friel, CEO of VoDaVi Technologies. “Our clients can now rely on even faster support, industry-leading SonicWall solutions, and expert guidance to protect their networks, data, and operations.”

The Secure First Platinum Partner designation underscores VoDaVi’s ability to deliver customized cybersecurity strategies, rapid deployment, and ongoing support, reinforcing its mission to keep client networks safe, secure, and fully operational.

VoDaVi Technologies has a proven track record in designing, implementing, and supporting comprehensive IT solutions, and this partnership ensures clients have access to SonicWall’s latest next-generation firewalls, secure remote access, and threat intelligence technologies.

For more information about VoDaVi and their SonicWall solutions, please visit http://www.VoDaViTechnologies.com

You can also shop SonicWall products and solutions on our online store, please visit http://shop.vodavitech.com/

About VoDaVi Technologies

VoDaVi Technologies provides innovative IT solutions, cybersecurity services, and network support for K‑12 schools, municipalities, and businesses. Committed to excellence and trusted by clients across New England, VoDaVi empowers organizations to securely manage technology and communications.

