Supreme Court Hands Down Significant Second Amendment Victory

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The Court affirmed the Fifth Circuit’s ruling that the lifetime ban for marijuana users is unconstitutional and secured a victory for 2A advocates nationwide.

The Court’s decision today affirms what SAF has argued for some time – there is no historical tradition of permanently disarming law-abiding citizens who use marijuana.” — Adam Kraut, Executive Director

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major victory for gun owners, the U.S. Supreme Court has released its opinion in United States v. Hemani (No. 24–1234), a case challenging the lifetime firearms ban for marijuana users.The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) filed an amicus brief in support of Hemani which explained that firearm possession by marijuana users affects millions of law-abiding Americans who face losing their Second Amendment rights simply for using a substance that is state-legal and widely accepted, often for medical reasons. Marijuana is currently legal to various extent in 40 states. In today’s decision, the Court affirmed the Fifth Circuit’s ruling that the lifetime ban for marijuana users is unconstitutional and secured a victory for Second Amendment advocates and firearms owners nationwide.“The Court’s decision today affirms what SAF has argued for some time – there is no historical tradition of permanently disarming law-abiding citizens who use marijuana,” said SAF Executive Director Adam Kraut. “Founding-era laws addressed the dangers of intoxication through temporary restrictions, but not the complete ban on firearms possession for the remainder of the person’s life. We’re thrilled the Supreme Court agrees with us and struck down Mr. Hemani’s unconstitutional conviction.”SAF was joined in the Hemani amicus filing by the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, California Rifle & Pistol Association, Second Amendment Law Center, and Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus.“The Court rightly held today that the proper understanding of the Second Amendment only provides for disarming those who are actually dangerous,” said. SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “Simply being an unlawful user of any drug fails to meet that standard, and today the court concluded that marijuana use, absent any other evidence, was insufficient to show Mr. Hemani was dangerous such that his rights could be constitutionally extinguished.”

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