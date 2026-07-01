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Supreme Court Denies Cert in 18-20 Carry Case, SAF Win Stands

Adults under 21 enjoy all the same constitutional rights as their older adult counterparts, and the rights protected by Second Amendment are no different.” — Adam Kraut, Executive Director

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Supreme Court handed the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) a victory today by declining to hear a case brought by the organization to vindicate the firearm carry rights of young adults in Pennsylvania. By refusing to take the case, SAF’s victory in Third Circuit Court of Appeals is now final.The Third Circuit twice ruled in SAF’s favor, finding that adults under 21 are indeed members of “the People” as contemplated by the Second Amendment, and therefore enjoy the same scope of rights as all other adults. The ruling struck down a portion of Pennsylvania’s carry regime which prevented young adults from being able to carry firearms during declared states of emergency.“While a cert grant on this case could have meant an opportunity for the Supreme Court to take our win in the Third Circuit and apply it nationally, we are still content that our victory in this case is now permanent and final,” said SAF Executive Director Adam Kraut. “Adults under 21 enjoy all the same constitutional rights as their older adult counterparts, and the rights protected by Second Amendment are no different. This victory serves as a major stepping stone to striking down additional unconstitutional portions of Pennsylvania state law and those like it around the country.”Joining SAF in Bivens v. SAF (No. 24-1329, formerly Lara v. Paris) are the Firearms Policy Coalition and three individuals.“The Third Circuit ruled not once, but twice, that 18-20-year-olds have the same rights as their peers older than 21,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “Those over 18 in this country can buy property, join the military and get married just like those over 21-years-old. Why then should they be forced to wait to enjoy their Second Amendment rights? There is no reason – they are adults under the law and should therefore be afforded their full constitutional rights.”

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