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Supreme Court Grants Cert in Two SAF Assault Weapons Cases

The Second Amendment protects arms in common use for lawful purposes, and it’s hard to argue that a type of rifle that potentially outnumbers Ford F-150 trucks in America doesn’t meet that standard.” — Adam Kraut, Executive Director

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Supreme Court has granted two of the Second Amendment Foundation’s (SAF) petitions for a writ certiorari in both Viramontes v. Cook County (No. 25-238) and Grant v. Higgins (No. 25-566), the organization’s challenges to the bans on so-called “assault weapons” in Illinois and Connecticut.Originally filed in 2021, Viramontes challenges Cook County’s ban on many commonly owned modern guns, which was the precursor for the nearly identical statewide ban passed by the Illinois legislature. In Grant, SAF is challenging Connecticut’s ban on commonly owned semi-automatic rifles – both by name and by feature set. After a troubling and misguided preliminary injunction decision from the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, SAF presented the case to the Supreme Court for consideration.“The Supreme Court’s decision to hear these pivotal cases will finally provide the courts the necessary guidance as it relates to the types of arms protected by the Second Amendment,” said SAF Executive Director Adam Kraut. “The modern semi-automatic rifles banned in Cook County, Connecticut and elsewhere are among the most commonly owned firearms in the country, placing them well within the scope of the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment protects arms in common use for lawful purposes, and it’s hard to argue that a type of rifle that potentially outnumbers Ford F-150 trucks in America doesn’t meet that standard.”SAF is joined in Viramontes by the Firearms Policy Coalition and two private citizens, and is joined in Grant by the Connecticut Citizens Defense League and three private citizens.“Lawmakers have long relied on fearmongering to pass laws that infringe on the Second Amendment, especially when it comes to common, semi-automatic rifles,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “We’re hopeful the Court will finally put to rest the idea that these rifles are not covered by the Second Amendment simply because of their look and features. These arms are no different than other semi-automatic firearms millions of Americans own for self-defense, and we look forward to restoring the right to keep and bear arms for countless citizens through these cases.”

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