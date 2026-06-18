FranConnect Featured in Documentary Exploring the Future of Franchising

New documentary examines how data, AI, and stronger franchisor-franchisee relationships are shaping the future of franchising, with insights from FranConnect.

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HERNDON, Va. (March 9, 2026) -- A new documentary exploring the evolution of franchising and franchise technology highlights how data, intelligence, and stronger franchisor-franchisee relationships are shaping the future of the industry. The film features insights from industry leaders including FranConnect , the largest software platform dedicated to franchising. The documentary is available to watch online.The documentary examines how franchising has become a powerful engine for economic growth, contributing approximately 3.5% of private sector GDP and spanning more than 300 industries. It also explores how modern franchise organizations are increasingly turning to technology platforms to manage complexity, strengthen franchisee relationships, and gain visibility into performance across their entire networks.Franchising has long been built on strong relationships between franchisors and franchisees. As franchise systems grow and expand across markets, visibility into operational performance and system-wide health is becoming increasingly important. Data and intelligence are increasingly viewed as essential capabilities for successful franchise organizations.For more than 25 years, FranConnect has helped franchisors manage the entire franchise lifecycle—from development and onboarding to operations and performance management. By automating best practices and capturing insights across franchise networks, the platform enables brands to identify operational pressure points, support franchisees more effectively, and strengthen overall system performance.The documentary also features perspectives from industry leaders and organizations including the International Franchise Association (IFA) and highlights how relationship-driven networks such as BNI (Business Network International) demonstrate the importance of trust, collaboration, and local connections in business growth.As franchise systems continue to grow in scale and complexity, the documentary explores how data and technology are reshaping the industry. With hundreds or even thousands of locations operating within a single brand, franchisors must manage development, compliance, operations, and performance across an increasingly complex ecosystem.FranConnect is also advancing innovation in franchising through Frannie AI, a suite of intelligent tools designed to help franchise organizations analyze operational data, generate insights, and automate key workflows. With capabilities including AI analyzers, builders, and automated agents, Frannie AI helps franchisors identify trends, improve decision-making, and support franchisees more effectively.Looking ahead, the documentary highlights how the future of franchising will increasingly depend on data-driven insights, intelligent automation, and strong franchisor-franchisee relationships to support sustainable growth and long-term success across the industry.

FranConnect in GSTI | How Relationships and Data Are Transforming the Franchise Industry

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