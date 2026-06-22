ReGen Advanced Infusions & Wellness Center Expands Mobile Concierge Services

Mobile regenerative medicine and wellness services are now available in Utah, Arizona, and Michigan.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReGen Advanced Infusions & Wellness Center has expanded access to its regenerative medicine and wellness services through mobile concierge-style care offered across Utah, Arizona, and Michigan.The mobile program is designed to provide patients with access to the same services available at ReGen’s physical office locations in Arizona and Michigan, delivered in a private, convenient setting. Through this model, concierge clinicians bring personalized treatments to patients in locations that better fit their schedules and care needs.ReGen’s services focus on regenerative medicine, wellness support, and individualized treatment planning. The mobile option allows patients to receive care outside of a traditional clinic environment while maintaining access to the same therapies and clinician-guided approach offered in the office.The company’s mobile services are intended for patients seeking a more flexible care experience, including individuals with busy schedules, privacy preferences, travel limitations, or lifestyle needs that make in-office visits less convenient. The concierge model supports care delivery on a patient’s schedule while preserving the structure of a professional wellness visit.ReGen Advanced Infusions & Wellness Center provides treatments that support mind, body, and lifestyle goals through a personalized care model. Its clinicians evaluate patient needs and deliver services in accordance with individualized wellness plans.By offering mobile care in Utah, Arizona, and Michigan, ReGen is extending its service model beyond the clinic and into more accessible settings. The expansion reflects continued demand for flexible wellness services that combine professional oversight with convenience.Patients interested in mobile concierge-style services can contact ReGen Advanced Infusions & Wellness Center to learn more about availability, service options, and scheduling.About ReGen Advanced Infusion & WellnessFounded in 2021, ReGen Advanced Infusion & Wellness is a leader in regenerative medicine, longevity science, and advanced mental-health therapies . With locations expanding across the United States, ReGen focuses on restoring vitality, improving function, and enhancing quality of life through personalized, evidence-based care. The practice is known for integrating innovative medical technologies with natural healing principles in a supportive, patient-first environment.

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