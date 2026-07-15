Cynergy Technology Co-Hosts Cybersecurity Lunch & Learn With Scinary For Local ISD Leaders

The event brought education leaders together to discuss school cybersecurity, student data protection, and emerging digital threats.

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cynergy Technology recently co-hosted a Lunch & Learn event with Scinary Cybersecurity, LLC, bringing together local ISD leaders to discuss the cybersecurity challenges facing schools and education systems The event focused on the changing cybersecurity landscape and the growing need for schools to protect students, staff, systems, and sensitive data from emerging threats. Attendees participated in conversations about the risks that school districts face as technology becomes more central to daily operations, communication, instruction, and public safety.Cynergy Technology and Scinary Cybersecurity used the event to provide a forum for educational leaders to exchange insights, ask questions, and discuss practical considerations for strengthening cybersecurity readiness.The Lunch & Learn also reflected Cynergy Technology’s continued work with education, government , business, nonprofit , and law enforcement organizations. As a Texas-based technology company serving clients across the United States, Cynergy Technology supports organizations that need secure, reliable technology guidance aligned with operational and compliance needs.Cynergy Technology acknowledged the participation of the local ISD leaders who attended and contributed to the discussion. The company also recognized Scinary Cybersecurity for its collaboration in hosting the event and supporting dialogue around cybersecurity in education.The event reinforces the importance of ongoing conversations among technology providers, cybersecurity experts, and school leaders as districts work to stay informed, prepared, and secure.About the Company:Cynergy Technology is a full-service IT consultancy specializing in innovative and customized solutions. They have over forty-two years of experience developing solutions for both public and private sector clients. Like a general contractor in the construction industry, their dedicated team of professionals creates a one-stop experience, combining local and global resources into effective, efficient solutions. Cynergy Technology’s IT experts work closely with each client to understand their needs and provide them with a technology environment to propel their organization and create new opportunities to scale their business.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.