London Gold Expands Rare Colored Diamond Collection With Two Natural Pink Diamonds

The addition of two GIA-certified natural pink diamonds reflects the continued growth of London Gold’s collection of rare gemstones.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- London Gold has added two GIA-certified natural pink diamonds to its gemstone collection, expanding the selection of rare colored diamonds available at its Arizona showrooms.The new additions include a 7.02-carat oval-shaped, natural diamond, graded Fancy Intense Pink, VVS1, and a 3.51-carat cushion-shaped natural diamond, graded Fancy Pink, VVS2. Both naturally pink diamonds have undergone color treatment to make the pink more vivid and are accompanied by a Gemological Institute of America (GIA) certificate.Natural pink diamonds are among the rarest colored diamonds found in nature. Their limited availability has made them a notable category within the gemstone market, with larger stones and higher clarity grades appearing infrequently.The arrival of these two diamonds adds to London Gold’s inventory of natural diamonds, colored gemstones, and fine jewelry. The retailer maintains a collection that includes loose diamonds, engagement rings , designer jewelry, and one-of-a-kind gemstone pieces sourced from around the world.London Gold has served Arizona for decades with locations in Scottsdale , Chandler, and Peoria. In addition to traditional white diamonds, the company offers a selection of colored diamonds and precious gemstones in a variety of cuts, sizes, and settings. The expanded inventory provides collectors, jewelry enthusiasts, and customers seeking distinctive pieces with additional options to explore.Both pink diamonds are available for in-store viewing, allowing customers to examine the stones alongside London Gold’s broader collection of rare gemstones and fine jewelry.The addition reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain a diverse inventory that includes uncommon gemstones alongside classic diamond jewelry. As interest in colored diamonds continues to grow, these new acquisitions further expand the range of certified natural diamonds available through London Gold’s Arizona locations.About the Company:London Gold prides itself on being a retailer that is not only a place where people go shopping for fine jewelry, but also a destination point: the place jewelry enthusiasts think of when something special is needed. Customers across the valley are drawn to London Gold's unprecedented flexibility and ability to personalize items, making it a favorite among luxury shoppers. High-end merchandise is a specialty of London Gold. London Gold carries a selection of imported designer pieces, as well as 14-karat, 18-karat, and platinum jewelry, all crafted by master jewelers. London Gold’s selection of diamonds and other precious stones is unparalleled. London Gold is the go-to destination for finding a meaningful gift.

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