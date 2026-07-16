Smart Blanks to Exhibit at ASI Chicago 2026 at McCormick Place

The blank apparel brand will showcase its latest products during one of the promotional products industry’s largest annual trade shows.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Blanks will exhibit at ASI Chicago 2026, one of the promotional products industry’s largest annual trade shows, taking place July 22–23 at McCormick Place - North Building in Chicago, Illinois. Attendees can visit Smart Blanks at Booth 1355 to learn more about the company’s latest blank apparel offerings and product lineup.Hosted by the Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI), ASI Chicago brings together suppliers, distributors, decorators, and industry professionals from across the promotional products market. The annual event offers businesses an opportunity to connect ahead of the busy back-to-school and holiday sales seasons while exploring new products, educational programming, and industry trends.During the show, Smart Blanks will highlight its collection of blank apparel, including essential T-shirts premium fleece hoodies , and other styles designed for customization. The brand’s product line features signature combed ring-spun cotton fabrics, high-density stitching, and construction intended to support a variety of decoration techniques.In addition to the exhibition floor, ASI Chicago offers educational sessions and networking opportunities focused on business growth, product trends, and developments within the promotional products industry. The event continues to serve as one of ASI’s three flagship trade shows held annually across the United States.ASI Chicago 2026 will be held at McCormick Place - North Building, located at 2301 Martin Luther King Drive, Chicago, Illinois. Smart Blanks will be exhibiting at Booth 1355 throughout the two-day event and will feature all their new styles at the ASI product pavilion showcase.About The CompanySupported by over 15 years of experience in manufacturing, design, and sales, Smartex Apparel is a trusted apparel company dedicated to delivering premium quality, style, and value without compromise. As the company behind the Smart Blanks brand, Smartex Apparel continues its legacy by developing modern, high-quality blank apparel designed for today’s market.Smart Blanks, a brand by Smartex Apparel, features signature combed ring-spun cotton across all product lines—from essential tees to premium fleece styles. Each piece is designed for versatility, making it ideal for a wide range of decoration techniques. With high-density stitching and smooth printing surfaces, Smart Blanks delivers elevated basics with the perfect balance of fit, feel, and price.As a direct supplier, Smartex Apparel offers competitive pricing and fast turnaround, including same-day shipping on in-stock items from its distribution centers in Anaheim, California, and Grand Prairie, Texas. Through Smart Blanks, the company remains committed to providing manufacturer-direct value along with an exceptional customer service experience.

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