GlobalEdgeMarkets brings GlobalEdgeTalk to Automate 2026, with NetWeb Software

At Automate 2026, GlobalEdgeMarkets conducts press coverage and engagement with leading manufacturing, robotics, and engineering firms worldwide.

The companies on this floor are solving the hard part of automation — getting robots, software, and people to work together at scale!” — Alex Romanovich

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalEdgeMarkets (GEM), a cross-border growth and go-to-market advisory firm, will be on the floor at Automate 2026 (McCormick Place, Chicago, June 22–25) for press coverage and engagement with leading manufacturing, robotics, and engineering firms worldwide. GEM will cover the show with NetWeb Software : GEM brings the market-entry and go-to-market lens, NetWeb the engineering and systems view.Through its interview platform, GlobalEdgeTalk , GEM will record conversations with exhibitors, speakers, and founders across the show — machine vision, autonomous mobile robotics, software-defined automation, and industrial AI. Automate is organized by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3); this year's event draws roughly 50,000 attendees and more than 1,000 exhibitors, which A3 bills as the largest automation gathering in North America."The companies on this floor are solving the hard part of automation — getting robots, software, and people to work together at scale," said Alex Romanovich, Founder of GlobalEdgeMarkets. "We want them on camera, talking about what actually works. And for the European and Asian companies eyeing North America, this is the room where that expansion starts."Much of Automate's exhibitor base (robotics, machinery, and automation firms from the Nordics, Germany, and across Europe and Asia) faces the question GEM is built around: how to enter and scale in a new region without the cross-regional friction that stalls most market entries. NetWeb Software adds the complementary technology view, from AI in manufacturing to systems integration."On a floor like this, the real test isn't whether the robots are impressive — it's whether the automation holds up in production, at scale and on day two," said Ankit Shah, VP of Global Growth at NetWeb Software. "The harder part is how these systems connect to the enterprise infrastructure underneath them and keep running when failure isn't an option. Those are the companies we want to talk to."Speakers and exhibitors who want to take part in a GlobalEdgeTalk interview can reach GEM at the contact below or connect on-site. Interview highlights will be published on GlobalEdgeMarkets' channels during and after the event.Event coverage: https://globaledgemarkets.com/blog-post/automate-2026-press/ ABOUT GLOBALEDGEMARKETSGlobalEdgeMarkets is a cross-border growth and go-to-market advisory firm headquartered in New York City. It works with companies on market entry and expansion, sales and marketing integration, digital and AI transformation, and supply chain and tariff strategy across the US, Europe, and Asia. More at globaledgemarkets.com.ABOUT NETWEB SOFTWARENetWeb builds and sustains the enterprise systems organizations depend on to operate reliably, most critically in environments where failure is not acceptable.NetWeb Software is a global technology engineering company focused on building intelligent enterprise systems in which technology serves as core infrastructure. Across industries including financial services, healthcare, and supply chain environments, NetWeb designs and engineers enterprise business platforms and AI-driven solutions to ensure reliability, scalability, and operational continuity.For over 27 years, NetWeb's focus has remained constant: translating advanced technology into durable institutional capability. Most client relationships span decades, reflecting sustained ownership of systems as they evolve in scale, complexity, and business criticality. NetWeb is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2022 certified.For more information, visit www.netweb.biz MEDIA CONTACTAlex Romanovich, GlobalEdgeMarkets — alexr@globaledgemarkets.com

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