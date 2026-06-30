Jaxon's DSAIL® Assessed 'Awardable' for Department of War Work in the CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

DSAIL®, Jaxon's neurosymbolic verification engine, is now available to government customers for review and rapid acquisition through the Marketplace.

Government teams adopting AI need outputs they can defend, not just outputs that sound right.” — Scott Cohen, CEO of Jaxon, Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jaxon, Inc. (also known as Jaxon.AI), a developer of verifiable AI for mission-critical applications, today announced that its DSAIL (Domain-Specific AI Language) solution has been assessed "Awardable" through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace . The designation gives Department of War customers a direct path to review and procure DSAILthrough the Marketplace.The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of War's (DoW's) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of AI/ML, data, and analytics capabilities. Awardable solutions are assessed through scoring rubrics and competitive procedures, then made available to government customers with a Marketplace account.Jaxon turns policies, regulations, and institutional knowledge into structured, enforceable rulesets, then checks AI outputs against them. Most AI tooling produces plausible answers with no guarantees. DSAILworks differently. It extracts the facts from a model's output, compiles the governing policy into formal logic, and evaluates each rule with a symbolic solver that cannot hallucinate. Every output returns a verdict, PASS, FAIL, or UNKNOWN, each with an auditable trace. The result is accountable automation: a version-controlled compliance layer that is API-driven and works with any model.DSAIL's advantage is measurable. In a Jaxon benchmark on a government compliance task, DSAILreturned correct and consistent results on each item, while frontier language models alone evaluated on the same task scored below 40 percent on correctness. Because DSAILis deterministic, the benchmark is reproducible: an agency can run the same test against its own policy domain."Government teams adopting AI need outputs they can defend, not just outputs that sound right," said Scott Cohen, CEO of Jaxon. "Awardable status means a DoW customer can move from interest to acquisition without rebuilding the evaluation from scratch. That is what verifiable AI is for: the same inputs produce the same defensible answer, at the speed the mission needs."Jaxon's solution video, Jaxon DSAIL, is accessible only to government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. It presents a use case in which DSAILevaluates policy-driven compliance determinations and returns PASS, FAIL, or UNKNOWN, each with a reasoning trace tied to the governing citation. Jaxon was recognized among a competitive field of applicants whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoW missions. Government customers can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindai.com to view the solution.###About JaxonJaxon builds verifiable AI for mission-critical applications. The company converts policies, regulations, and doctrine into executable logic and verifies every model output against them, delivering deterministic, auditable assurance that runs on-premises, air-gapped, and with any model. Based in Boston, Jaxon works with the U.S. Department of War and federal agencies, serving regulated commercial industries, including financial services, insurance, and life sciences. Learn more at jaxon.ai.About the Tradewinds Solutions MarketplaceThe Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of War's (DoW) most significant challenges in the AI/ML, data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoW's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office.

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