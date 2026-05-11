NetWeb Software Launches NEXUS AI, a Governance-First Framework for Building and Operating Enterprise AI at Scale

NetWeb NEXUS AI brings structured AI-aligned SDLC governance to enterprise AI, enabling organizations to move quickly from experimentation to production.

Institutional Enterprise AI demands more than capable models — it demands structure, governance, and discipline. NetWeb NEXUS AI is that framework, with accountability built in from day one.” — Ankit Shah, Head, Global Growth & VP, NetWeb Software

NEW YORK, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NetWeb Software today announced the formal launch of NetWeb NEXUS AI ™, its framework for architecting, delivering, and operating Agentic AI systems as production-grade enterprise systems. Designed for organizations that require more than capable models, NetWeb NEXUS AI provides the structure, governance, and lifecycle discipline that Institutional Enterprise AI demands.As enterprises scale their AI investments, the gap between pilot success and reliable production execution has become the defining challenge. NetWeb NEXUS AI addresses this directly by embedding governance, security, and operational controls into every stage of the AI lifecycle, from design through deployment and ongoing operations.What is NetWeb NEXUS AINetWeb NEXUS AI (Native Enterprise eXecution for Unified AI at Scale) defines how Agentic AI systems are designed, built, and operated within enterprise environments. It establishes a layered reference architecture spanning agent intelligence, orchestration, reasoning and memory, integration, and cloud platform foundations.Core capabilities of the framework include:• Multi-agent system architecture with defined roles, responsibilities, and decision boundaries• An AI-aligned SDLC spanning six lifecycle stages: Discover, Design, Build, Deploy, Operate, and Evolve• Delivery controls and quality gates that ensure disciplined execution across design, build, test, and production readiness• Built-in governance, security, and compliance from design through deployment• Day-2 operational controls for real-time observability, behavioral drift detection, and continuous policy enforcement“NEXUS AI gives delivery teams a clear, disciplined path to operationalizing AI. It turns what is often an unpredictable process into a governed, repeatable capability that enterprises can build on with confidence.” — Mihir Shah, AVP Solutions & Services, NetWeb SoftwareAll NetWeb AI services, including AI Engineering and Delivery, AI Operationalization, AI Reliability, Safety and Governance, AI Optimization, and AI Enablement, are delivered within the NetWeb NEXUS AI framework to ensure consistency, control, and alignment with enterprise architecture and compliance standards.For more information about NetWeb NEXUS AI, visit www.netweb.biz/nexus-ai About NetWeb SoftwareNetWeb builds and sustains the enterprise systems organizations depend on to operate reliably, most critically in environments where failure is not acceptable. NetWeb Software is a global technology engineering company focused on building intelligent enterprise systems where technology operates as core infrastructure. Across industries including financial services, healthcare, and supply chain environments, NetWeb designs and engineers enterprise business platforms and AI-driven solutions for reliability, scale, and operational continuity.NetWeb takes full lifecycle accountability for these systems, spanning architecture, development, modernization, and long-term operation. Enterprise AI is a core part of its engineering practice, applied not as a separate initiative, but as an embedded operational capability built for production, governed by design, and sustained for Day-2 operation and beyond.For over 27 years, NetWeb’s focus has remained constant: translating advanced technology into durable institutional capability. Most client relationships span decades, reflecting sustained ownership of systems as they evolve in scale, complexity, and business criticality. NetWeb is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2022 certified.For more information, visit www.netweb.biz ###Note to editors: High-resolution logo assets and executive headshots available on request.

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