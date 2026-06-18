Trademark Engine Launches AI Guard™ for Creator AI Protection

AI Guard™ uses federal trademark registration as legal shield enforcement against AI impersonation, deepfakes, voice cloning and unauthorized commercial misuse.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trademark Engine , the technology-forward trademark filing and monitoring platform trusted by more than 250,000 creators and businesses, today announced the launch of AI Guard ™, the only creator-focused trademark protection package designed to help content creators protect eligible personal-brand assets from unauthorized commercial use in the age of artificial intelligence.As AI tools capable of generating photorealistic video, cloning voices, and fabricating brand endorsements become widely accessible, creators face an unprecedented and growing threat: their identity can be replicated, monetized, and distributed at scale without their knowledge or consent. Until now, meaningful legal protection has been available only to celebrities with large legal teams and budgets to match.AI Guard™ is designed to help change that. For a flat fee of $799 plus applicable USPTO filing fees, Trademark Engine helps influencers, YouTubers, musicians, podcasters, streamers, professional athletes, and personal brand operators pursue federal trademark protection for eligible personal-brand assets, including names, image, and likeness. It provides people that monetize themselves the same federal trademark protection that Hollywood’s biggest stars have recently trailblazed — tailored specifically to the risks of AI-generated content and identity theft. Swyft Legal, LLC, an affiliated law firm, provides legal services referenced in connection with AI Guard™.What AI Guard™ Delivers:- AI Guard™ is a complete federal trademark filing package that includes:- A comprehensive pre-filing search covering federal and common law conflicts- Attorney-guided application preparation by a US-licensed attorney- A dedicated 1:1 attorney session to address brand strategy and filing questions- Direct electronic filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)- Lifetime support throughout the trademark registration processA registered federal trademark creates a documented public record of ownership over a creator’s name, likeness, voice, and persona. That registration can provide additional enforcement options that may support cease-and-desist letters, platform takedown requests, and action against unauthorized commercial misuse, including certain AI-generated impersonations, fake endorsements, and brand confusion.“Content creators are the most underserved segment in intellectual property law. They build audiences, develop recognizable personas, and create real economic value from their identity — and then they watch AI-generated fakes trade on that value without any legal recourse. AI Guard™ closes that gap. We built this because federal trademark protection is the strongest, most practical legal tool available to stop unauthorized AI use of a creator’s identity, and we’ve made it accessible to anyone building a personal brand — not just those with a legal team on retainer.”— Travis Crabtree, Founder, Trademark Engine"The legal landscape around AI and identity has not kept pace with technology. Right now, AI companies and bad actors can use a creator’s face, voice, and brand with very limited legal consequences. A registered trademark is an enforceable federal right that adds a strong legal strategy for combating AI-generated fakes, impersonation, and unauthorized commercial use. AI Guard™ puts that protection within reach for every creator who is monetizing their identity online."— Emiah Youman, Attorney, Swyft LegalWhy This Matters Now:AI-generated deepfake videos, voice clones, and synthetic brand endorsements are no longer theoretical. Widely available tools allow anyone to replicate a creator’s voice in minutes, generate a realistic video of their likeness, and produce fake sponsored content that appears authentic. The reputational and financial damage to creators — and the commercial value extracted without consent — is material.Without a registered trademark, a creator has limited legal standing to demand platform takedowns, send enforceable cease-and-desist letters, or pursue AI companies that train on or commercially exploit their identity. With one, they have nationwide priority rights, a federal public record of ownership, and access to federal court enforcement — the same tools studios and celebrity management teams have used for decades to protect major talent.The Only Product Built Specifically for This Problem:AI Guard™ is the only product on the market tailored specifically to use trademark registration as a defense against AI deepfakes and unauthorized use of a creator’s name, image, voice, or likeness. While general trademark filing services exist, none have built a product designed around the unique risks AI poses to content creators, influencers, and personal brand operators. AI Guard™ fills that gap with attorney-supported filings, creator-specific guidance, and a pricing model that scales to solo operators.Availability and Pricing:AI Guard™ is available now for a flat fee of $799 plus applicable USPTO filing fees. The process takes approximately six minutes to initiate and requires no legal background. Applications are prepared and reviewed by a US-licensed attorney before filing.About Trademark Engine:Trademark Engine, a 360 Legal company, is a technology-forward trademark filing and monitoring platform that has helped more than 250,000 businesses, creators, and individuals. Combining proprietary software with US-licensed attorney oversight through its affiliated firm, Swyft Legal, LLC, Trademark Engine delivers USPTO-compliant trademark protection at flat, predictable pricing. Trademark Engine is headquartered in Houston, Texas. www.trademarkengine.com and www.trademarkengine.com/ai-guard/ About 360 Legal:360 Legal is a leading provider of online legal and business solutions, offering a suite of innovative, easy-to-use platforms designed to empower individuals, entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and businesses at every stage. As the parent company of a growing family of brands, 360 Legal delivers accessible and affordable services across a wide range of needs – from business formation and trademark registration to estate planning, legal documents, virtual address and mail management, and nonprofit compliance. 360 Legal’s portfolio includes Swyft Filings, Trademark Engine, Snap Mailbox, 360 Legal Forms, Beacon Nonprofit and Complete Wills. Learn more at www.360legal.com Trademark Engine is not a law firm. Legal services referenced herein are provided by Swyft Legal, LLC, an affiliated law firm. Arizona Supreme Court license number 70173. AI Guard™ is a trademark of Trademark Engine.

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