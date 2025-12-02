360 Legal Launches Beacon Nonprofit, Empowering Founders to Build Compliant, Tax-Exempt Organizations and Charities

360 Legal launches Beacon Nonprofit, an online platform guiding every stage of starting and managing a compliant, tax‑exempt nonprofit organization.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 360 Legal today announced the launch of Beacon Nonprofit , a dedicated online platform built to guide individuals and organizations through every stage of starting and managing a compliant, tax‑exempt nonprofit entity. Beacon Nonprofit expands the 360 Legal family of brands and is designed to simplify nonprofit formation, 501(c)(3) status, and long‑term governance so founders can focus on impact rather than paperwork.Beacon Nonprofit is purpose-built for nonprofit formation and assists organizations in every step along the journey, including selecting and structuring the entity, preparing documents such as articles of incorporation and bylaws, and registering with state authorities. The platform helps founders define a charitable mission that supports IRS rules while setting up the board, officers, and governance for future success.For new nonprofits, Beacon Nonprofit combines key steps that are often confusing, like getting an Employer Identification Number (EIN), creating corporate bylaws, and guiding membership structures. By organizing these steps into simple processes with clear guidance, the platform helps people avoid errors that could delay approvals or create compliance issues later.“Beacon Nonprofit was created to remove the barriers that many founders face when turning a mission into a fully compliant nonprofit,” said Jeff Mosler , CEO of 360 Legal. “From entity formation and 501(c)(3) applications to annual filings and board governance, our goal is to give changemakers one place where they can get clear guidance and practical help at an affordable cost.”A major focus of Beacon Nonprofit is helping organizations qualify for and maintain 501(c)(3) tax‑exempt status with the IRS, which is critical for charitable nonprofits that want eligibility for tax‑deductible donations and many grant programs. The platform supports users in determining whether the standard Form 1023, the streamlined Form 1023‑EZ, or other IRS applications are appropriate for their organization and then guiding them through the information needed for each.Beyond launch, Beacon Nonprofit has tools and resources that assist nonprofits with ongoing compliance, annual reports, and governance document updates as organizations change. It also supports proper board practices with advice on policies, meeting minutes, officer elections, and financial oversight. By centralizing compliance timelines, required filings, and best‑practice checklists, Beacon Nonprofit helps organizations avoid lapses that can result in penalties, loss of good standing, or challenges in fundraising and partnership discussions.Mosler added, “Nonprofit leaders should not have to choose between focusing on their communities and staying compliant with complex regulations. As part of the 360 Legal family, Beacon Nonprofit joins our other brands that aim to simplify legal and compliance work with integrated technology, clear processes, and expert guidance.”About Beacon Nonprofit:Beacon Nonprofit is a comprehensive online platform dedicated to helping individuals and organizations successfully start and manage nonprofit entities. From 501(c)(3) formation and IRS filings to ongoing compliance and governance support, Beacon Nonprofit simplifies the complexities of launching and running a mission-driven organization. With expert guidance, affordable services, and a commitment to social impact, Beacon Nonprofit empowers changemakers to focus on what matters most – making a difference in their communities. Learn more at https://www.beaconnonprofit.com/ About 360 Legal:360 Legal is a leading provider of online legal and business solutions, offering a suite of innovative, easy-to-use platforms designed to empower individuals, entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and businesses at every stage. As the parent company of a growing family of brands, 360 Legal delivers accessible and affordable services across a wide range of needs – from business formation and trademark registration to estate planning, legal documents, mail management, and nonprofit compliance. 360 Legal’s portfolio includes:- Swyft Filings – Fast, reliable business formation and compliance services.- Trademark Engine – Simplified trademark search, filing, and brand protection tools.- SnapMailbox – Virtual mailbox solutions for modern businesses and remote lifestyles.- 360 Legal Forms – A legal and business document builder with a comprehensive library of attorney-vetted legal document templates.- Complete Wills – Online estate planning made easy and accessible for everyone.- Beacon Nonprofit – Formation and compliance support for mission-driven nonprofit organizations.With a shared mission to remove barriers to legal access and empower users through technology, 360 Legal continues to redefine how individuals and organizations handle their legal and business needs. Learn more at https://360legal.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.