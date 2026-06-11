360 Legal launches Quoin Compliance to Serve Enterprise with Business Formation, Registered Agent and Entity Management

Quoin Compliance is purpose-built for private equity, venture capital, law and accounting firms that require multi-entity management at scale.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 360 Legal today announced the launch of Quoin Compliance , an entity management, business formation and registered agent services platform built for midsize and enterprise organizations. Designed for law firms, accounting firms, private equity firms, venture capital firms, family offices, and other multi-entity organizations, Quoin Compliance delivers solutions designed for volume and scale.As businesses grow, their compliance needs become more complex. Managing hundreds of entities, tracking filing deadlines, coordinating across jurisdictions, and maintaining good standing requires more than a basic filing vendor, and Quoin Compliance was created to meet that need.“Quoin Compliance was built for clients whose entity management and requirements are more robust than the SMB market,” said Jeff Mosler , CEO of 360 Legal. “Our focus is on serving law firms, accounting firms, PE and VC firms, and other businesses that require volume, speed and scale.”Quoin Compliance serves organizations that manage large portfolios of entities across multiple states. The platform is designed to help clients coordinate entity formations, registered agent service, annual report filings, foreign qualifications, and ongoing compliance obligations through a centralized workflow.Quoin Compliance offers a suite of services designed for enterprise entity management, including:• Business formation services for LLCs, corporations, nonprofits, and partnerships.• Registered agent services with nationwide coverage.• Foreign qualification services for multi-state expansion.• Annual report filing and ongoing compliance support.• Entity management and document organization.• Compliance reminders and deadline tracking.• Support for high-volume formation and filing needs.These services are especially useful for law firms managing client entities, accounting firms supporting corporate compliance, and investment firms that require efficient, repeatable formation workflows. Quoin Compliance is structured to help those organizations reduce manual effort while maintaining high standards of service.For private equity and venture capital and law firms, the platform offers enterprise-level business formation, registered agent services and entity management across the portfolio.For accounting and law firms, compliance management is often an extension of their services. Quoin Compliance is designed to function as a white-glove partner for the firms.“Clients in the midsize and enterprise segment are looking for more than a one-off business filing vendor,” said Mosler. “They need a partner that can support entity management at all points of the lifecycle across a portfolio of companies. Midsize and enterprise businesses often expand into new states, new markets, and new entity structures, and Quoin Compliance is purpose-built to support that growth.”About Quoin Compliance:Quoin Compliance is a business formation, registered agent, and compliance services company purpose-built for law firms, accounting firms, private equity firms, venture capital firms. The company provides entity management, registered agent services, annual reports, foreign qualification assistance, and other services required for multi-entity compliance management. Learn more at https://www.quoincompliance.com About 360 Legal:360 Legal is a leading provider of online legal and business solutions, offering a suite of innovative, easy-to-use platforms designed to empower individuals, entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and businesses at every stage. As the parent company of a growing family of brands, 360 Legal delivers accessible and affordable services across a wide range of needs – from business formation and trademark registration to estate planning, legal documents, virtual address and mail management, and nonprofit compliance. 360 Legal’s portfolio includes Swyft Filings, Trademark Engine, Snap Mailbox, 360 Legal Forms, Beacon Nonprofit, Complete Wills and Quoin Compliance. Learn more at www.360legal.com

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