Swyft Filings Launches Business Formation OpenAI App To Start LLC Inside ChatGPT

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swyft Filings , a leading provider of online business formation services, today announced the launch of the Swyft Filings OpenAI App that enables entrepreneurs to form a new business, start an LLC, register a corporation, and handle essential formation tasks directly inside ChatGPT using OpenAI large language models (LLMs). This collaboration leverages artificial intelligence and generative AI to empower business founders with real time guidance, faster filings, and dramatically more intuitive access to business formation services.The Swyft Filings OpenAI App is now available in the ChatGPT App Store, enabling millions of users across ChatGPT’s global AI platform to form an LLC, start a corporation, register an EIN, file a DBA, draft an operating agreement, and access expert business formation tools — all from a natural language AI assistant powered by OpenAI’s industry leading AI and LLM technology.This partnership combines Swyft Filings’ deep formation expertise with OpenAI’s advanced generative AI and powerful language models to transform how entrepreneurs start, grow, and manage new businesses.________________________________________For years, people starting businesses have had to deal with complicated paperwork, long processes, and confusing legal rules when setting up a business or forming an LLC. The Swyft Filings OpenAI App changes this by bringing tools for business formation, legal compliance, and setup right into the ChatGPT interface. It uses AI, natural language understanding, and large language models developed by OpenAI.Entrepreneurs can now:• Form an LLC, corporation, or nonprofit in any U.S. state• Register a Doing Business As (DBA) or trade name• Create and customize operating agreements• File Articles of Organization or Incorporation• Apply for an EIN (Employer Identification Number)• Get AI-guided help with compliance• Ask business formation questions and get expert answers through ChatGPT• Check business name availability and explore trademark optionsAll of this is built into the Swyft Filings OpenAI App, which runs on GPT 4.5 and the latest ChatGPT features. It offers smart AI-driven advice for every step of starting a new business.________________________________________AI, LLM, and ChatGPT: Changing How Businesses Are FormedThe Swyft Filings OpenAI App uses large language models and generative AI to understand what users want, answer their questions in real time, and tailor the business formation process for them. ChatGPT’s natural language skills make tough legal language easier to understand, letting founders interact with AI like they would with a human expert—but faster, all day and night, and usually at a lower cost.“Starting a business should feel as easy as asking ChatGPT a question,” said Jeff Mosler , CEO of Swyft Filings. “By combining our formation know-how with OpenAI's AI technology, we've found a better way to help people launch LLCs, corporations, and other types of businesses.”Some key benefits powered by AI include:• Conversational business formation — Ask detailed questions like “How do I register an LLC in Texas?” or “What’s the difference between an S Corp and LLC?” and get clear, accurate AI answers.• Smart recommendations — The app looks at your goals and suggests the right business type, state, and documents.• Automated form creation — AI builds forms, agreements, and filings to reduce mistakes and speed up registration.• Real-time compliance checks — The AI makes sure filings meet the state’s legal rules.• Instant licensing advice — Get suggestions on state licenses needed for your industry.________________________________________How the Swyft Filings OpenAI App Works Inside ChatGPTUsing the app is simple and designed for founders of all experience levels:1. Open ChatGPT and add the Swyft Filings OpenAI App from the ChatGPT App Store.2. Describe your business goals in plain language, for example: “I want to form an LLC for my digital marketing business.”3. The AI starts guiding you right away, asking questions to pick the right business type, state, and legal needs.4. Look over the AI-generated formation documents.5. Approve and submit your filings with help from Swyft Filings’ expert team.6. Track your business formation progress and get updates through ChatGPT.________________________________________Why This Matters: Making Business Formation Easier, Faster, and More AccessibleStarting a business can feel overwhelming. Choosing the right structure and meeting state requirements often causes delays, extra costs, and frustration.The Swyft Filings OpenAI App tackles many of these challenges with smart automation and easy-to-use AI tools:1. Easy LLC Formation with ChatGPT• LLCs are popular because they offer liability protection, tax options, and simple management. Still, paperwork and rules can be a barrier.• With this app, users can:• Compare LLC, S Corp, and C Corp options using AI• Create LLC operating agreements with natural language prompts• Check if their business name is available with AI help• Prepare and file Articles of Organization• AI helps reduce errors that often cause delays.2. Corporation Registration Made Simple• For startups wanting investment, growth, or stock options, a corporation is often the best choice. The app helps with:• Writing bylaws with AI support• Filing Articles of Incorporation• Assigning shares and directors• Understanding compliance rules• ChatGPT’s AI adapts answers to each founder’s situation.3. Registering DBAs, Fictitious Names, and Trade Names• Entrepreneurs can quickly file DBAs or trade names by just talking to ChatGPT: “Help me register a trade name for my boutique in Texas.”• The AI guides you through forms, fees, and timelines step by step.4. EIN and IRS Compliance Help• An EIN is necessary for hiring, banking, and taxes. The AI app helps users:• Know when they need an EIN• Fill out and submit the SS-4 form• Answer IRS questions correctly• This automation clarifies a process that can be confusing.5. Business License and Permit Guidance• Licensing rules vary by industry and location. The app uses AI to figure out:• If a professional license is needed• Local and state permit rules• When to renew and reminders for compliance• This helps founders stay on track from day one.________________________________________AI Plus Human Expertise: A Balanced ApproachWhile the AI app offers strong support, Swyft Filings still relies on human experts:• Swyft Filings specialists review filings before submitting them• Support teams assist users through chat or email• The AI handles routine tasks, and humans make sure everything is accurate________________________________________Industry Impact: What This Means for Entrepreneurs EverywhereThe Swyft Filings OpenAI App marks a new phase where AI and legal/business services come together to make starting a business fairer and easier. Founders who once needed attorneys or manual filing help can now use smart AI tools to lower costs and cut complexity.Global Reach• Available worldwide through ChatGPT, the app supports:• First-time founders• Solo entrepreneurs and freelancers• Small business owners in underserved areas• Remote and global teams• Students and innovatorsEncouraging Growth and InnovationWith tasks like forming an LLC, getting an EIN, and handling licenses automated, founders can focus on growing their business, developing products, finding customers, and increasing revenue — not on paperwork.________________________________________About Swyft Filings:Swyft Filings is a leading provider of business formation, registered agent, and compliance management services, dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and small business owners across the United States. Since 2015, the company has helped hundreds of thousands of businesses launch and grow by offering fast, affordable, and reliable solutions for LLC formation, incorporation, registered agent services, and ongoing business compliance. With a customer-first approach and a commitment to simplifying the complex world of business filings, Swyft Filings continues to be a trusted partner for startups and established companies alike. Learn more at www.swyftfilings.com About 360 Legal 360 Legal is a leading provider of online legal and business solutions, offering a suite of innovative, easy-to-use platforms designed to empower individuals, entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and businesses at every stage. As the parent company of a growing family of brands, 360 Legal delivers accessible and affordable services across a wide range of needs – from business formation and trademark registration to estate planning, legal documents, mail management, and nonprofit compliance. 360 Legal’s portfolio includes:• Swyft Filings – Fast, reliable business formation and compliance services.• Trademark Engine – Simplified trademark search, filing, and brand protection tools.• SnapMailbox – Virtual mailbox solutions for modern businesses and remote lifestyles.• 360 Legal Forms – A legal and business document builder with a comprehensive library of attorney-vetted legal document templates.• Complete Wills – Online estate planning made easy and accessible for everyone.• Beacon Nonprofit – Formation and compliance support for mission-driven nonprofit organizations.With a shared mission to remove barriers to legal access and empower users through technology, 360 Legal continues to redefine how individuals and organizations handle their legal and business needs. Learn more at https://360legal.com/ ChatGPTand OpenAIare trademarks of OpenAI, Inc.

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