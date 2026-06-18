Bridge Work on Route 778 in Augusta County Starts June 22

STAUNTON – Extensive bridge work is scheduled to start Monday, June 22, on Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) in Augusta County between New Hope and Weyers Cave. A roughly 13-month rehabilitation will allow the bridge over Middle River to open for the first time since early 2024, when it reached the end of its service life and was closed to traffic.

Contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation will repair the abutments, which support the bridge structure, and fully replace the beams, deck and railings. The new bridge will resemble the truss design of the original 1915 bridge but will be able to accommodate all legal loads.

During construction, Route 778 motorists will continue to detour onto Route 774 (Cline River Road). All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

In May 2026 the Virginia Department of Transportation awarded a $2.9 million contract to Fairfield-Echols LLC of Fishersville, Va., with a completion date of August 5, 2027.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network. Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

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The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.