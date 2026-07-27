Construction begins Aug. 14 on Broad Run Church Road intersection improvements project in Fauquier County

CULPEPER – Beginning Friday, August 14, construction will begin on a project to improve the intersection of Route 29 (Lee Highway) and Route 600 (Broad Run Church Road) in Fauquier County by adding an additional lane. Weather permitting, the Route 600 closure at the Route 29 intersection is anticipated to be in place by Thursday, Oct. 8, and remain in effect through May 9, 2027.

During the work, Route 600 (Broad Run Church Road) will be closed at the intersection with Route 29. An approximately 5-mile detour will be in place for through traffic during the closure and uses the following routes:

Route 29

Route 215 (Vint Hill Road)

Route 600 (Broad Run Church Road)

Access to all private entrances within the project vicinity will be maintained for local traffic during construction. The work is expected to be complete with the detour lifted by May 9, 2027.

This project will improve the intersection of Route 29 and Route 600 by adding an additional lane to improve traffic operations.

The contractor for this $1.8 million intersection improvement project is J.L. Kent & Sons Inc. of Spotsylvania.

Drivers should use caution when traveling near the work zone and follow posted detour signs.

Local updates about conditions in VDOT’s Culpeper District are posted to X.com/VaDOTCulp and the Culpeper District Facebook page.

Current traffic conditions, VDOT’s statewide network of traffic cameras, and other travel information are available on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock. The independent city of Charlottesville maintains its own roads.