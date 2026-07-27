Overnight four-hour full closures scheduled on I-64 west in Hampton for utility work

HAMPTON — As early as July 29, contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are scheduled to implement overnight full directional closures lasting up to four hours each on I-64 west in Hampton to support utility pole removal as part of the Hampton Roads Express Lanes (HREL) Hampton Segment project.

The full four-hour closures are scheduled to occur on I-64 west, July 29-31, between 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m., from Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267) to North Armistead Avenue (exit 265).

Signed detours will be in place, directing motorists from I-64 west to Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267) and North Armistead Avenue to access the on-ramp to I-64 west.

During these interstate closures, the on-ramp from Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road to I-64 west will be closed from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Motorists traveling east on Settlers Landing Road will be directed to Woodland Road, East Mercury Boulevard, Old Buckroe Road, back to Woodland Road, Settlers Landing Road, and North Armistead Avenue to access the on-ramp to I-64 west.

Additionally, crews are scheduled to begin implementing single-lane closures on I-64 west, starting as early as 10 p.m. on July 28-30, leading up to the full westbound closures starting after midnight.

All work is weather- and schedule-dependent; therefore, this schedule is subject to change.

Motorists are encouraged to use I-664 as an alternate route to avoid the work area when possible and are reminded to use caution when traveling near work zones, obey posted speed limits, follow lane markings and barrier guides, be alert to digital message signs and drive distraction-free.

Before hitting the road, consider using VDOT's free 511 Virginia traffic tools, or the free 511-integrated Waze GPS app, to check for the most up-to-date road and travel conditions. VDOT’s 511Virginia website and mobile app offer information about construction, traffic, incidents, and congestion, as well as access to traffic cameras, weather-related impacts and more.

Hampton Roads Express Lanes Hampton Segment (Phase 4C) Project

This work is part of the HREL Hampton Segment that includes converting the three existing east- and westbound general purpose lanes on I-64 into one Express Lane, one part-time Express Lane, and two general purpose lanes in each direction. The project will widen I-64, repave the existing lanes, and add an additional 12-foot-wide travel lane in each direction from west of Mallory Street (exit 268) to LaSalle Avenue (exit 265A) for a total of 2 miles. This section of the interstate includes work on six mainline bridges and one pedestrian underpass. The two eastbound bridges over the Hampton River will be replaced, and the westbound Hampton River bridge will be widened and rehabilitated.

The HREL Hampton Segment will ultimately become a part of an overall continuous 45-mile high-occupancy toll Express Lanes network on I-64, from west of Denbigh Boulevard in Newport News to the I-264/I-664 Bowers Hill interchange in Chesapeake. As traffic demand continues to increase in the region, incorporating the Express Lanes dynamic tolling model, together with other interstate improvements, provides an additional approach to managing congestion in the long term and providing more travel choices and a reliable travel network for Hampton Roads motorists. For more information on the Hampton Roads Express Lanes projects and to learn more about construction updates, traffic impacts and to sign-up to receive project updates, visit 64expresslanes.org.

The HREL website features an interactive map to help motorists stay informed about long-term traffic impacts across all HREL projects. The map displays current long-term lane and ramp closures along the HREL corridor, offering a user-friendly way to view potential travel impacts and focus on locations most relevant to each trip. Whether planning a daily commute or keeping up with project progress, the map can help motorists navigate I-64 with greater awareness. To explore the map, visit VDOT’s Long-Term Traffic Impacts page.