KoCoS Introduces the New PROMET SE+ Micro-ohmmeter

With the PROMET SE+, KoCoS Messtechnik AG introduces a new generation of its measurement system for mobile resistance testing.

KORBACH, GERMANY, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The device is designed to support the early detection of critical contact issues and to integrate seamlessly into professional switchgear testing applications.Evolution of an Established Measurement SystemThe PROMET SE+ builds on the capabilities of the previous PROMET SE. Microohm resistance measurements with test currents of up to 200 A, simultaneous measurement at two test points, and integration into ACTAS test systems are retained. The established operating concept has also been maintained and is accessed via a graphical user interface.At the same time, the new generation extends the system's functionality to provide greater flexibility and efficiency in mobile testing applications.Designed for Mobile Field UseAn integrated lithium-ion battery enables operation independent of an external power supply. The device is operated via a 5-inch touchscreen, allowing direct control and evaluation of measurements on site.For data communication, the PROMET SE+ is equipped with a LAN interface featuring a PHOENIX VS/NBC connector. This configuration has been designed for use in industrial operating environments.Integration into Existing Test Environments"When developing the PROMET SE+, it was important for us to preserve our customers' established workflows while creating new possibilities," explains Product Manager Jürgen Dreier. "The device integrates seamlessly into existing ACTAS test systems and remains fully compatible with existing PROMET SE accessories, particularly installed cable sets. This allows users to benefit from the new functionality without replacing their existing test equipment."Technical specifications and additional information are available on the KoCoS website.

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