KoCoS Expands Its Protection Relay Product Line with the New ARTES RC4

KORBACH, GERMANY, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the ARTES RC4, KoCoS Messtechnik AG introduces the next generation of its compact protection relay testing system. The new system builds on the proven concept of the ARTES RC3 while expanding its capabilities for mobile applications through more powerful current outputs, an additional voltage output, and new transistor binary outputs.Greater Flexibility for a Wide Range of Testing ApplicationsThe ARTES RC4 has been designed for the simple and reliable testing of protection relays. The proven system design, featuring a robust hard-shell carrying case, compact construction, and precise measurement and amplifier technology, has been retained in this new generation. The system continues to offer intuitive operation for practical field applications.The more powerful current outputs provide extended capabilities for protection relay testing and increase the overall flexibility of the system. While protection relays with a rated current of 5 A could already be tested using the RC3, the ARTES RC4 offers additional power reserves and expanded testing options for these applications. An additional voltage output further extends the range of applications, for example in earth fault testing.New Features for Protection System TestingThe additional transistor binary outputs enable fast simulation of control signals and targeted activation of devices under test. The optimized binary inputs, arranged in two separate groups with two measurement inputs each, allow flexible acquisition and evaluation of signals.The ARTES RC4 is designed for mobile use in protection relay testing, including grid and plant protection relays. Particularly in the renewable energy sector, the system supports reliable on-site testing and enables flexible use across a wide variety of testing scenarios.During the development of the ARTES RC4, particular emphasis was placed on retaining the established strengths of the system while integrating additional features to meet the requirements of modern protection technology. The expanded input and output capabilities provide greater flexibility in carrying out testing tasks, while the fundamental operating concept of the system remains unchanged.Technical details and further information are available on the KoCoS Messtechnik AG website.

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