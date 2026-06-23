Test and Measurement Technology for the Energy Transition: KoCoS Establishes Subsidiary in India

KORBACH, GERMANY, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the establishment of KoCoS Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., KoCoS Messtechnik AG is strengthening its international presence and positioning itself to meet the growing demands of modern power grids driven by the global energy transition.New Subsidiary in a Rapidly Growing Energy MarketKoCoS Messtechnik AG continues its international growth strategy with the establishment of KoCoS Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. The new subsidiary marks an important milestone in expanding the company's activities in Asia and responds to the increasing demand for advanced test, measurement, and analysis solutions in the power and energy sector.India is one of the world's fastest-growing energy markets. Significant investments in renewable energy generation, grid modernization, and infrastructure development are creating a growing demand for reliable technologies that support testing, monitoring, and analysis of electrical networks. Through its local presence, KoCoS will be able to support customers more effectively while strengthening sales, technical service, and project management capabilities throughout the region.Energy Transition and Grid Expansion Drive New RequirementsThe transformation of energy systems is fundamentally changing the requirements for power networks worldwide. The rapid expansion of wind farms, photovoltaic installations, and energy storage systems is leading to increasingly decentralized power generation. At the same time, grid operators face growing challenges regarding grid stability, power quality, and security of supply.As energy systems become more complex, precise measurement data, advanced testing procedures, and intelligent analysis tools are becoming increasingly important. The successful integration of renewable energy sources depends on reliable monitoring of critical equipment, protection systems, and network performance.Advanced Solutions for Critical Energy InfrastructureFor almost four decades, KoCoS Messtechnik AG has been developing and manufacturing innovative test and measurement solutions for the electrical power industry. The company’s portfolio includes ACTAS circuit breaker testing systems, ARTES protection relay testing systems, EPPE power quality analyzers, SHERLOG disturbance recording systems, and additional solutions for grid analysis and equipment testing.These systems are used worldwide by utilities, grid operators, industrial companies, and manufacturers of electrical equipment. They help improve asset availability, accelerate fault analysis, and enhance the reliability and safety of critical energy infrastructure.International Expansion Focused on Future Energy Networks“The energy transition is a global undertaking. Around the world, new wind and solar farms are being built, power grids are being modernized, and requirements for grid reliability and stability continue to increase,” says Thomas Becker, Member of the Executive Board of KoCoS Messtechnik AG.“With the establishment of KoCoS Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., we are creating the foundation to support our customers more directly in one of the most important growth markets of the future. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to contributing to the development of modern energy infrastructure in the region. Investments in advanced power networks and renewable energy will shape our industry for many years to come, and we are committed to supporting this transformation with innovative technologies and strong customer partnerships.”Technology Partner for the Energy Systems of TomorrowKoCoS Messtechnik AG views the expansion of renewable energy, the modernization of power grids, and the ongoing digitalization of the energy sector as key growth drivers for the coming years. Through innovative test, measurement, and analysis technologies combined with an expanding international presence, the company is well positioned to support the challenges of future energy systems.The establishment of KoCoS Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. represents not only another step in the company’s international development but also a clear commitment to the future of sustainable, reliable, and resilient energy infrastructure.Author: Thomas Becker, Member of the Executive Board, KoCoS Messtechnik AG

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