APS Announces New Decision Tool for Evaluating Jet Upset Training Providers

Executive resource to help flight department leaders assess Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT) provider alignment and delivery excellence.

Flight department leaders do not need another training brochure; they need a practical way to determine whether their jet upset training program is aligned with their LOC-I risk profile...” — Paul 'BJ' Ransbury

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Performance Solutions (APS) today announced the release of the UPRT Provider Assessment Guide, a complimentary executive decision-support resource designed to help flight department leaders and professional pilots evaluate jet upset training and Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT) providers using a structured, risk-focused methodology.The guide helps operators assess whether a jet UPRT program has the organizational foundations, operational assets, delivery architecture, and implementation excellence necessary to function as an effective Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I) risk control. The resource includes a provider assessment workflow, architecture comparison framework, and practical nine-area evaluation checklist designed specifically for turbine-powered fixed-wing operations, including high-altitude flight.The complimentary UPRT Provider Assessment Guide is available for immediate download at:While many operators recognize the importance of upset training, evaluating providers can be challenging. Training organizations often differ significantly in aircraft assets, simulation capabilities, instructor qualifications, safety-management practices, and program integration approaches. As a result, flight department leaders may find it difficult to determine which provider characteristics are most relevant to their operation's safety objectives and LOC-I risk-mitigation needs.The UPRT Provider Assessment Guide was developed to help operators distinguish training architecture from training delivery excellence and establish a more objective framework for evaluating providers and comparing alternatives.“Flight department leaders do not need another training brochure; they need a practical way to determine whether their jet upset training program is aligned with their pilots, aircraft, mission, operating environment, and LOC-I risk profile,” said Paul “BJ” Ransbury, CEO of APS. “Reducing aviation’s leading fatal threat requires more intentional provider evaluation. This guide helps leaders look beyond proximity, cost, familiarity, and the status quo to assess whether upset training can function as an effective LOC-I risk control for their operation.”The guide introduces a four-stage provider evaluation process that begins with architecture selection and continues through delivery-excellence assessment, provider due diligence, and long-term program planning. It incorporates APS's Four-Level UPRT Delivery Architecture framework and applies the Every Pilot In Control Solution Standard™ (EPIC-S2™) as a structured approach for evaluating implementation quality and operational effectiveness.The resource includes:• Four-Level UPRT Delivery Architecture Overview• UPRT Provider Evaluation Workflow• Nine-Area UPRT Provider Assessment Checklist• Three Organizational Foundation Evaluation Criteria• Six EPIC-S2™ Delivery Excellence Factors• Provider Evaluation Questions for Due-Diligence DiscussionsThe guide is intended for directors of aviation, chief pilots, safety managers, training managers, owner/operators, and other aviation leaders responsible for evaluating pilot training programs and managing operational risk.APS developed the resource as part of its ongoing War on LOC-I initiative and its commitment to advancing effective, evidence-based upset prevention and recovery training throughout the aviation industry.

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