APS Declares War on Loss of Control In-flight

Upset Prevention & Recovery Training

APS has launched War on LOC-I, a 12-week intelligence series addressing Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I)—the leading cause of fatal aviation accidents.

This 12-week series delivers insights and decision tools that drive transformational safety outcomes.” — Paul 'BJ' Ransbury

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Performance Solutions (APS), a globally recognized leader in the delivery of Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), today announced a sustained industry initiative to support flight department decision-makers and professional jet pilots in defeating Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I), aviation’s leading cause of fatal accidents.This effort—The War on LOC-I—is not a campaign. It is a commitment to execution.Despite decades of strong global guidance, LOC-I continues to dominate fatal accident categories. The gap is no longer awareness, it is targeted prevention and reliable pilot performance under pressure.To address this, APS CEO Paul ‘BJ’ Ransbury will lead a 12-week intelligence series, delivered directly through his professional channels. The series is designed for professional pilots and aviation leaders responsible for operational safety and training decisions.By the conclusion of the series, participants will have a practical framework to distinguish proven-effective UPRT from compliance-based training, ensuring training decisions translate into measurable risk reduction.“LOC-I is aviation’s leading killer, but it’s preventable,” said Ransbury. “This 12-week series delivers insights and decision tools that drive transformational safety outcomes. Reducing LOC-I below other fatal categories is achievable—and already being demonstrated.”Independent results support this approach. Integrated UPRT programs aligned with APS methodologies have shown a 50 percent reduction in LOC-I precursor events at Delta Air Lines and a 400 percent increase in upset recovery competencies at the United Aviate Academy.WHAT THE SERIES DELIVERSThis series provides a structured approach to evaluating and improving UPRT beyond regulatory minimums. Each component builds practical decision-making capability grounded in real-world operational demands.- Four-Level Industry UPRT Delivery Architecture — A system-level view of UPRT delivery- UPRT Evaluation Framework — How to assess training effectiveness using Every Pilot In Control Solution Standard (EPIC-S2™) principles- Operational Risk Insight — Applying UPRT within SMS to reduce real-world exposure- Implementation Clarity — What effective, integrated UPRT looks like in practiceWHO SHOULD PARTICIPATEThis series is designed for professional jet pilots and flight department decision-makers responsible for flight safety, training, and operational risk. It is particularly relevant for those seeking greater clarity and accountability in UPRT outcomes.- Chief pilots and jet flight department leaders- Safety and SMS professionals- Business aviation, military, and government operators- Owner-pilots committed to operational excellenceMEDIA AND SERIES ACCESSThe War on LOC-I series will be delivered directly by Paul ‘BJ’ Ransbury through:LinkedIn (Primary Platform): https://www.linkedin.com/in/ransbury/ YouTube — @everypilotincontrol: https://www.youtube.com/@everypilotincontrol LinkedIn Newsletter: Upset Training for Pro Pilots: https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/upset-training-for-pro-pilots-7018807625714737152/ APS will repost and amplify all content across its official channels.ABOUT AVIATION PERFORMANCE SOLUTIONS (APS)Aviation Performance Solutions (APS) is a global leader in Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), focused on reducing Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I), aviation’s leading cause of fatal accidents.Our Purpose: We Help Pilots Bring Everyone Home Safely.Our Brand Promise: Every Pilot Trained—In Control—All The Time.APS delivers integrated UPRT across academics, advanced simulation, and on-aircraft training, aligned through the Every Pilot In Control Solution Standard (EPIC-S2) to ensure measurable, operational risk reduction, not just compliance.Learn more at Aviation Performance Solutions. https://www.apstraining.com/

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