Claroti Partners with UVA Students to Build AI-Powered Demand Generation System

InnoMaginate! Turn Yesterday's Products into Tomorrow's Revenue by Traci Robinson-Williams, available in paperback, Kindle and Audible.

A six-week experiential learning project uses AI to build a speaking-led marketing engine for revenue growth firm Claroti

Pairing InnoMagination™ with AI fluency is exactly what students should be learning now and how resilient businesses will be operating going forward.” — Traci Robinson-Williams

RESTON , VA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claroti, a revenue growth strategy firm for mid-to-large tech enterprises, has launched a summer collaboration with University of Virginia AI Readiness Career Academy (AI4VA) students to design and build an AI-powered, speaking-led, demand generation system. The project is delivered through Riipen, an experiential learning platform that pairs employers with student teams on real-world business challenges.

Over six weeks, the student team will use AI tools to build out Claroti's marketing capabilities in support of InnoMaginate!, a recent book by firm founder Traci Robinson-Williams. The book introduces the InnoMagination™ framework—a proven methodology for uncovering hidden revenue inside existing product and service portfolios.

Students are working on practical deliverables including audience targeting, content development, AI-assisted marketing workflows, and performance measurement. The project gives them direct exposure to a live business environment while supporting Claroti as it scales its marketing capacity and operations without adding permanent headcount.

"We're giving the students an opportunity to develop solutions for real business challenges," Robinson-Williams added. "Meanwhile, they get hands-on experience with the InnoMagination framework—how you find and unlock revenue that's already embedded within a company, without needing to develop new products or major capital outlays. That business growth lens isn't something most university programs teach yet. Pairing this approach with AI fluency is exactly what students should be learning now and how resilient businesses will be operating going forward."

"In just a few weeks, this team will build what a traditional marketing organization would need many months and a significant budget to produce," said Robinson-Williams, CEO of Claroti. "AI is our capacity multiplier. It gives us the research depth, content output, and execution speed that used to be outcomes exclusively of enterprise-sized budgets. Now, this student team will enable us to move even faster."

The collaboration is a practical illustration of how small and medium-sized firms can close the resource gap with larger competitors by combining a clear strategic framework, AI tools, and emerging talent, without adding long-term cost. Students benefit by applying their evolving AI skills with real-world business needs, which will aid them in increasing their job market entry success.

About Claroti

Claroti is a revenue growth strategy firm that helps B2B tech growth leaders find and unlock hidden revenue in their existing product and service portfolios. Through its InnoMagination™ methodology and offerings including the InnoFit™ Diagnostic, Claroti works with executives to surface underleveraged assets, reimagine existing value and chart clear, low-risk paths to measurable growth. Visit claroti.com to learn more.

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