New Book 'InnoMaginate!' Offers Enterprise Growth Playbook Without New R&D Spend

Claroti CEO Traci Robinson-Williams Debuts Framework to Help Enterprises Drive Growth by Repositioning Existing Assets

InnoMagination isn't about having more—it's about seeing more. It gives leaders the tools to drive strategic growth with focus, speed and clarity—by rethinking how they use what they already have." — Traci Robinson-Williams

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation doesn’t have to mean disruption—or new investment. In her new book, "InnoMaginate! Turn Yesterday’s Products into Tomorrow’s Revenue", Traci Robinson-Williams, founder and CEO of strategy consultancy Claroti, introduces a practical framework for helping organizations reignite growth by reimagining the assets they already have.

At a time when CMOs and growth executives are under pressure to deliver with limited teams and shrinking budgets, "InnoMaginate!" offers a timely, tangible solution: the InnoMagination™ framework, a repeatable process for identifying overlooked value and repositioning existing offerings for today’s evolving market demands.

“InnoMagination isn’t about having more—it’s about seeing more,” says Robinson-Williams. “It gives leaders the tools to drive strategic growth with focus, speed, and clarity—by rethinking how they use what’s already in their portfolios.”

Designed specifically for Marketing and growth leaders navigating volatility, plateauing revenues, and organizational inertia, the book challenges traditional innovation assumptions and provides a roadmap for sustainable growth without relying on new product development or long-term disruption timelines.

For CMOs, the InnoMagination™ framework offers more than a path to growth—it enables Marketing leaders to elevate their strategic role by driving innovation through assets already within their control, increasing their influence across the organization. Through practical insights and a clear methodology, InnoMaginate! reframes innovation as a strategic act of reimagination—empowering cross-functional teams to collaborate, repurpose, and reposition legacy assets to meet unmet customer needs.

With real-world strategies and a focus on measurable outcomes, InnoMaginate! offers a step-by-step approach for enterprise leaders facing resource constraints and rising expectations.

InnoMaginate! is available now on Amazon.

[https://a.co/d/ekFKcjc]

To request a press copy, interview, or speaking engagement:

Contact: media@claroti.com

About Traci Robinson-Williams

Traci Robinson-Williams is a visionary strategist, speaker, and founder of Claroti. With more than 25 years of experience in innovation, marketing, and growth strategy, she has helped enterprise leaders uncover dormant potential and turn it into measurable revenue. Her work empowers organizations to think differently about what they already have—and how to grow from it.

About Claroti

Claroti is an innovation strategy consultancy that makes growth possibilities unmistakably clear. We help technology and tech-adjacent companies surface hidden opportunities, reimagine existing assets, and unlock measurable revenue—without the risk, delay, or cost of traditional innovation.

Our proprietary InnoMagination™ framework transforms yesterday’s overlooked offerings into tomorrow’s competitive advantage—fast, low-risk, and proven. Claroti empowers CMOs to grow smarter by commercializing the value they already own.

New growth is hiding in plain sight. Claroti helps enterprises see it—and seize it.

