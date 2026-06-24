Claroti Founder Challenges Business Leaders to Rethink How AI Fits Into Growth Strategy

"AI Didn't Replace Growth Strategy — It Simply Revealed How Badly You Need One"

AI can accelerate your thinking. It cannot DO your thinking. Without a clear growth strategy, AI just amplifies confusion.” — Traci Robinson-Williams

RESTON , VA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As businesses race to adopt artificial intelligence, Traci Robinson-Williams says most are skipping a critical step. Robinson-Williams, who has identified over $1 billion in hidden revenue across Fortune 500 and high-growth technology companies, argues that AI without a clear growth strategy does not accelerate a business. It multiplies its confusion.

"AI can accelerate your thinking. It cannot DO your thinking," said Robinson-Williams, founder of revenue growth strategy firm Claroti and author of InnoMaginate!. "Without a clear growth strategy, AI just amplifies confusion. The risk is automating activity instead of unlocking value. AI didn't replace the need for a clear growth strategy. It just revealed how badly businesses need one."

Robinson-Williams draws a clear line between what AI can and cannot do. It can surface trends faster than a team of analysts, generate content at volume, simulate customer conversations and scan competitors at scale. What it cannot do is make judgment calls about which ideas are worth pursuing, build executive alignment or identify the precise opportunities a company has been walking past for years.

Claroti’s InnoMagination™ methodology was built around that gap. It is a framework for finding revenue already embedded inside existing businesses before spending on new products, new markets or new development. The approach has helped identify over $1 billion in growth across clients in the Fortune 500, public sector, and high-growth technology sectors.

To demonstrate how strategy and AI work together in practice, Claroti is currently partnering with a team of University of Virginia students through experiential learning platform Riipen. Over six weeks, the students are using AI tools to build a speaking-led demand generation system for Claroti, applying technology to a validated business problem with real commercial stakes.

"The resource gap between a small firm and a large one is closing. Not because the big firms got worse, but because AI is handing small businesses capabilities that used to require enterprise-size budgets," Robinson-Williams said. "Speed. Scale. Research depth. Content production. The advantage now isn't a bigger budget. It's clarity. Once the strategy is clear, AI becomes a genuine multiplier."

The Claroti-UVA project serves as a working proof of concept. The goal is to enable a small firm to execute at enterprise speed because it identified and established the growth strategy before introducing AI tools to a specific business challenge.



About Claroti

Claroti is a revenue growth strategy firm that helps technology growth leaders find and unlock hidden revenue in their existing product and service portfolios. Through its InnoMagination™ methodology and offerings including the InnoFit™ Diagnostic, Claroti works with executives to surface underleveraged assets, reimagine existing value and chart clear, low-risk paths to measurable growth.

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