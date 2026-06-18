Berlin Barracks - Request for Information
STATE OF
VERMONT
DEPARTMENT
OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT
STATE POLICE
NEWS
RELEASE
CASE#:
26A3004786
RANK/TROOPER
FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka
STATION:
Berlin
CONTACT#:
(802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME:
June 16th, 2026, at approximately 1639 hours
INCIDENT
LOCATION: VT Rt 14, Williamstown, VT
VIOLATIONS:
Vandalism
ACCUSED:
Unknown at this time
VICTIM: Bergamot
& Amor
CITY,
STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF
INCIDENT:
On June
16, 2026, at approximately 1639 hours, the Vermont State Police received a
report of vandalism at a business located on VT Route 14 in the Town of
Williamstown, VT. Investigation revealed that a male and female vandalized the
exterior of the business. Photographs of the individuals involved are included
with this press release.
Anyone
with information related to this incident or the identities of the individuals
pictured is encouraged to contact Trooper Alyssa Nozka and the Berlin Barracks
at 802-229-9191. Anonymous tips may be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
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