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Berlin Barracks - Request for Information

 




STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 26A3004786

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME:  June 16th, 2026, at approximately 1639 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 14, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATIONS:  Vandalism

 

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time                                          

   

VICTIM: Bergamot & Amor 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT 

   

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

 

On June 16, 2026, at approximately 1639 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of vandalism at a business located on VT Route 14 in the Town of Williamstown, VT. Investigation revealed that a male and female vandalized the exterior of the business. Photographs of the individuals involved are included with this press release.

 

Anyone with information related to this incident or the identities of the individuals pictured is encouraged to contact Trooper Alyssa Nozka and the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191. Anonymous tips may be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.   

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Berlin Barracks - Request for Information

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