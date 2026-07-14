WILLISTON BARRACKS | EXCESSIVE SPEED | NEGLIGENT OPERATION
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2004433
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt
Christopher
Hein
STATION: Williston Field
Station
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: July 10, 2026, at
approximately 0955 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Roosevelt
Highway / Collins Farm Road in the Town of Colchester
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
& Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Jaydon
LaFountain
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July
10, 2026, at approximately 0955 hours, a motorcycle was observed traveling
north on Roosevelt Highway in the Town of Colchester. The vehicle was captured
on radar traveling 78 MPH in an area of highway posted at 40 MPH. A motor
vehicle stop was conducted, and the operator was identified as Jaydon
LaFountain (20) of Swanton, VT.
During the motor vehicle
stop, a passerby stopped and alleged the motorcycle had been passing other
vehicles dangerously before the trooper made contact with it.
Based on the complaint made
by the passing motorist and the trooper observing the motorcyclist traveling 38
MPH over the posted speed limit, he was issued a criminal citation to appear
before the Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the
aforementioned charges. LaFountain was also issued a speeding ticket in the
amount of $572.00, which carries 8 points. Any other motorist who may have
witnessed this type of driving behavior around the above date and time is
encouraged to contact the Williston Barracks.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: September
15, 2026, at 0830
hours
COURT: Chittenden Superior
Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION:
N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
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