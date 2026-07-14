WILLISTON BARRACKS | EXCESSIVE SPEED | NEGLIGENT OPERATION

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A2004433

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Christopher Hein

STATION: Williston Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: July 10, 2026, at approximately 0955 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Roosevelt Highway / Collins Farm Road in the Town of Colchester

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed & Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Jaydon LaFountain

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 10, 2026, at approximately 0955 hours, a motorcycle was observed traveling north on Roosevelt Highway in the Town of Colchester. The vehicle was captured on radar traveling 78 MPH in an area of highway posted at 40 MPH. A motor vehicle stop was conducted, and the operator was identified as Jaydon LaFountain (20) of Swanton, VT.

During the motor vehicle stop, a passerby stopped and alleged the motorcycle had been passing other vehicles dangerously before the trooper made contact with it.

Based on the complaint made by the passing motorist and the trooper observing the motorcyclist traveling 38 MPH over the posted speed limit, he was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the aforementioned charges. LaFountain was also issued a speeding ticket in the amount of $572.00, which carries 8 points. Any other motorist who may have witnessed this type of driving behavior around the above date and time is encouraged to contact the Williston Barracks.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 15, 2026, at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE