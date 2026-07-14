Williston Barracks / Crash Investigation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF
PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE
POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE #:
26A1005256
TROOPER: Quincy Chandler
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: July 13th 2026
at 1534 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mogul Mouse Drive
at Smuggler’s Notch Resort, Cambridge
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 13th 2026
at approximately 1534 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the
report of a single vehicle crash on Mogul Mouse Drive at Smuggler’s Notch Resort in the town of
Cambridge.
Upon arrival,
Troopers determined a vehicle had driven through a fence surrounding a pool and
had become stuck in the pool. Notch Road Auto tow service was contacted and was
able to remove the vehicle from the pool.
Two individuals were reported to have minor injuries as a result of the
incident. They were treated by members of the Cambridge Rescue Squad.
Due to the age of
the individuals involved, no further information is available.
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