Williston Barracks / Crash Investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE #: 26A1005256

TROOPER: Quincy Chandler

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: July 13th 2026 at 1534 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mogul Mouse Drive at Smuggler’s Notch Resort, Cambridge

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 13th 2026 at approximately 1534 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a single vehicle crash on Mogul Mouse Drive at Smuggler’s Notch Resort in the town of Cambridge.

Upon arrival, Troopers determined a vehicle had driven through a fence surrounding a pool and had become stuck in the pool. Notch Road Auto tow service was contacted and was able to remove the vehicle from the pool.

Two individuals were reported to have minor injuries as a result of the incident. They were treated by members of the Cambridge Rescue Squad.

Due to the age of the individuals involved, no further information is available.