St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Relief from Abuse Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A4007446

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Crista Maurice

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT #: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/12/26, 1917 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Danville, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of a Restraining Order

ACCUSED: Joshua Stevens

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police were advised of a possible restraining order violation (RFA). The investigation revealed that Stevens failed to follow requirements detailed in the RFA. Stevens was later located and taken into custody. He was transported to the State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing and later released on a citation. Stevens is schedule to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 07/13/26 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/26, 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sgt. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US RT 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont

Phone: (802) 748-3111 ext 3