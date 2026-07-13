St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Relief from Abuse Order
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4007446
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Crista Maurice
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT #: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/12/26, 1917 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Danville, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of a Restraining Order
ACCUSED: Joshua Stevens
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police were advised of a possible restraining order violation (RFA). The investigation revealed that Stevens failed to follow requirements detailed in the RFA. Stevens was later located and taken into custody. He was transported to the State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing and later released on a citation. Stevens is schedule to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 07/13/26 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/26, 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sgt. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US RT 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
Phone: (802) 748-3111 ext 3
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