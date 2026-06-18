ICS 300: Intermediate ICS for Expanding Incidents

About this Event

This course provides training on and resources for personnel who require advanced application of the Incident Command System (ICS). The target audience for this course is for individuals who may assume a supervisory role in expanding incidents or Type 3 incidents. These incidents may extend into multiple operational periods. This course expands upon information covered in the ICS-100 and ICS-200 courses. This course will include but not be limited to: unified command, incident/event assessment and objective development, the ICS planning process, incident/event resource management, transfer of command and demobilization. OBJECTIVES: • Describe how the NIMS Command and Management component supports the management of expanding incidents. • Describe the incident/event management process for supervisors and expanding incidents as prescribed by the Incident Command System (ICS). • Implement the incident management process on a simulated Type 3 incident. • Develop an Incident Action Plan for a simulated incident.

Prerequisites

IS - 200 for Single Resources and Initial Action (Any Version)

IS - 700 National Incident Management System

Based on federal grant requirements IDHS is required to track personnel who attend training that are funded by the Emergency Management Performance Grant.

Please select if you are funded through the EMPG grant - Select "Yes" if either partially or in whole funded.

IS - 800 National Response Framework - An Introduction

IS - 100 Introduction to Incident Command System

Students must provide proof of proper prerequisites when registering for class.