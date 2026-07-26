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Crisis Leadership (MGT-340)

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The Crisis Leadership seminar is an executive-level presentation for the nation's senior officials .

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The Crisis Leadership seminar is an executive-level presentation for the nation's senior officials at the city, county, region, territory, tribal, and state levels. Seminar participants will discuss strategic- and executive-level issues and challenges related to preparing for, responding to, and recovering from a catastrophic incident. The venue provides an excellent opportunity to share proven strategies and practices and apply lessons-learned from past natural, technological, and human-caused disasters.

The seminar is a facilitated, free-flowing discussion of the stresses of crisis leadership and decision-making gained from an examination of a selected case study of a catastrophic event. The seminar uses the case study to frame the discussion on ways to overcome leadership challenges before, during and after an incident. The final outcome of the seminar is the development of individual and/or jurisdictional action plans to guide improvement of emergency preparedness, response and recovery actions.

Students will need to bring a laptop or tablet to download course materials from TEEX and have access to them during class.

This is a dual registration course. Students will need to register with TEEX.

TEEX registration link: https://my.teex.org/TeexPortal/?MO=mClassRegistration&D=FP&C=MGT340&S=261

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Crisis Leadership (MGT-340)

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