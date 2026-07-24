Disaster Recovery Public Assistance Programs, an Introduction (MGT-482)

About this Event

This introductory course provides an overview of the FEMA Disaster Recovery Public Assistance program and process and will prepare font-line jurisdiction staff and leaders for working within that process. The goal being to begin preparing for recovery in advance of a disaster.

Participants will identify pre-disaster planning and recovery actions. They will identify the goals of Federal Disaster Assistance and Recovery Programs, the initial stages application collaboration, scoping and costing, and management of the Public Assistance Process. Project funding, monitoring and closeout will also be explained. Upon successful completion of this course, the participant will be able to identify the FEMA Public Assistance program and process that contribute to improving community recovery, minimizing damage, and preventing loss. Participants will be able to improve their understanding of existing Federal, state, tribal, and local recovery programs so as to proactively incorporate the full capabilities of all sectors in support of community recovery following a disaster.

Course Objectives

Identify federal disaster assistance and recovery programs available to jurisdictions following a disaster

Discuss the major Federal disaster assistance and recovery programs available to jurisdictions following a disaster

Discuss the operational planning and applicant collaboration considerations of the Public Assistance process

Discuss elements of the initial stages of the FEMA Public Assistance Program process leading to scoping and costing

Discuss key considerations in formulation and managing Public Assistance projects

Discuss key considerations in funding, monitoring, and closing out Public Assistance projects

This course utilizes a digital delivery of course materials. Students must download the attached documents to a digital device before the start of class and bring the device with them to class fully charged. If this is a consortium course, documents will be sent from them for download.

This is a dual registration course. Students must register with TEEX to receive pre-course correspondence with instructors and credit for this course.

TEEX registration link: https://my.teex.org/TeexPortal/?MO=mClassRegistration&D=EU&C=MGT482&S=85